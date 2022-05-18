Block reveals the “Hoonipigasus” 1400hp AWD Porsche for Pikes Peak

The legendary American rally and Gymkhana video series star Ken Block has revealed the next car in the line-up of “Hoonicorn” type of cars.

The car which is an all-wheel-drive, 1,400 horsepower Porsche 911 SVRSR, nicknamed “Hoonipigasus” is a purpose built car for the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb that takes place in Colorado, USA on 26 June.

The event is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season and it will be the first time since 2005 Block will be taking on that challenge. The “Hoonipigasus” is built by his team Hoonigan Racing Division in conjunction with the Porsche specialists at BBi Autosport and the new partnership of Mobil 1.

Credit: Hoonigan Racing Division

The car will feature a pink livery that is paying homage to Porsche’s 1971 24 Hours of Le Mans racer Porsche 917/20 “Pink Pig” and it’s designed by the street artist Trouble Andrew (as known as Guccighost or his real name: Trevor Andrew).

Trouble Andrew has also designed a new livery for Block to be used on the newly acquired Hyundai i20 WRC rally car that is being used in the American Rally Association series.

A spin-off series to Block’s famous YouTube series Gymkhana named Climbkhana, he brought the 1965 Ford Mustang “Hoonicorn V2” to the mountain pass to shoot a video that have now over 39 million views on YouTube and have also won several film awards.

Credit: Hoonigan Racing Division

“The Pikes Peak Hill Climb is one of the big reasons as to why I’m a rally driver,” Block, co-founder of Hoonigan brand, said.

“The list of drivers who have raced and won this hill climb includes many of my heroes: Walter Rohrl, Ari Vatanen, Michelle Mouton, Sebastien Loeb and Rod Millen to name a few. I’ve always wanted the chance to race Pikes Peak at the top level and compete for an overall win – and with our team and BBi Autosport creating this amazing Porsche, we’ve got a good shot! And, with Trouble’s wild livery, inspired by one of the most famous Porsches in history, we’ll be hard to miss.”

“I’m stoked to be a part of this iconic race and totally up for the challenge to add my name to those that have gone the fastest overall in the most technically challenging hill climb on the planet.”