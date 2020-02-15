Dominant Evans wins in Mexico

Mitch Evans pulled off one of the most impressive victories in Formula E history as he dominated the Mexico City ePrix.

The Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver squeezed by pole-sitter Andre Lotterer at the first turn, scraping the inside wall and making light contact with him.

His car was undamaged, and with a clear track in front of him he controlled the pace expertly, keeping a four second gap to those behind him right until the end.

The only small challenge he faced was a safety car restart early on after Nico Muller slammed into the barriers at turn one while trying an ambitious move around the outside of Nyck de Vries.

But like everything else Evans managed it brilliantly as he went on to secure his second win in Formula E, and with it took the lead of the driver’s championship.

Behind him though chaos reigned as Formula E once again delivered an action-packed race.

Both Envision Virgin Racing cars showed great pace early on with Sam Bird slicing his way up to second, where he stayed until the final laps.

But under pressure from Antonio Felix da Costa Bird ran wide on to the marbles and slid into the wall. He got going again only to lose control again coming out of the stadium and he was forced to sit in his car for the final laps as the race finished.

His team-mate Robin Frijns was also looking like he would challenge for a podium until he was clattered into by de Vries going into turn one.

Frijns was blameless as de Vries’ Mercedes Benz EQ failed to brake properly, in an incident that was worrying similar to the shunt experienced by Daniel Abt in practice, and the two collided causing damage to both cars.

These incidents promoted both DS Techeetahs to the top four, although there was tension between da Costa and Jean-Eric Vergne again as confusing team-orders caused friction and caused delays for both of them.

In between them was former champion Sebastien Buemi, who seemed to struggle for race pace compared to those around him but managed to muscle his Nissan e.dams into a podium finish.

In another remarkable drive Alexander Sims drove from eighteenth on the grid to a remarkable fifth place finish as BMW i Andretti Motorsport again showed great race pace.

Were it not for Evans it would have been a driver of the day performance, but the Brit won’t be too upset as he remained right in the championship hunt as previous championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne faltered.

Sims had been tussling over fifth and sixth with Vandoorneover the last laps, only for the Mercedes driver to lose his car in the same place as Bird and with it the lead of the championship.

Elsewhere Felipe Massa crashed out after running wide coming out of turn one and damaging his suspension, and Lotterer’s dreadful race finished after he damaged his front wing coming out of the tight stadium section.

It caused bodywork to rub against his tyre, and once again we had a race shrouded in tyre smoke as the German tried to continue in vain.

Special mention also need to be given to both Mahindra Racing cars who started on the very back row of the grid after receiving penalties for gearbox changes.

They took advantage of the chaos in front of the however, and Pascal Wehrlein was able to grab the last point in tenth with Jerome D’Ambrosio just behind him in eleventh.