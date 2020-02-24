Ginetta Junior Front-Runners Name 2020 Line-Ups

Reigning champions Elite Motorsport and flourishing outfit R Racing have announced six and five car line-ups respectively for the 2020 Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship.

Elite have won the last five drivers’ titles in the series, after 2019 success with James Hedley in the main campaign and James Taylor in the Winter Series. They are aiming to continue their streak this year by becoming the first team ever to take a rookie driver to the overall crown.

The Norfolk-based outfit’s six car entry is led by the reigning Ginetta Junior Scholarship winner Tom Lebbon. He beat over 60 other drivers to the coveted accolade back in October before making his racing debut in the Winter Series less than two weeks later.

Spanish racer Tommy Pintos and Seb Hopkins both reached the top twelve of the scholarship and will now make their Ginetta bows this year, as will Josh Miller and William Vincent. Returning to the grid for a full campaign meanwhile will be William Aspin, who made his debut at Snetterton last year and also contested the Winter Series.

“I am extremely excited to have secured a fantastic Ginetta Junior line-up,” said team boss Eddie Ives. “This enables us to get the drivers in the best possible shape to hit the ground running for the opening rounds in March.

“We want to become the first team to win the title with a rookie driver. It’s going to be hard to do it with a first year driver in such a tough championship, but we have a high level of talent so I’m confident that we can match the competition.”

R Racing meanwhile only entered the championship for the first time last season and have already grown into one of the biggest teams in the paddock, with all five drivers for 2020 having experience from last season.

Joel Pearson and Josh Rattican both impressed with ten and eight rookie class podiums respectively, while they joined Bailey Voisin in securing maiden outright top three results during the Winter Series.

Also starting due the end-of-season event was Aston Millar, who picked up the Winter Series Rookie crown after contesting three events in the main season. Freddie Tomlinson joins the team this season after competing for Douglas Motorsport in his maiden campaign.

“Everyone at R Racing are extremely happy to be returning to the Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship with such a strong driver line-up for 2020,” commented team principal Jamie Ross. “Nathan and I have had a lot of years combined working in the series, but only one year as team owners.

“Following a very successful 2019 season, it’s only natural to want to have another and I feel that we are well equipped to do so. With Joel, Aston, Josh, Bailey and Freddie behind the wheel, we have five drivers who are all capable of challenging at the front of the field.”