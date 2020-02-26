GPX Racing unveil double GT3 PRO programs for 2020

GPX Racing has announced a double program which will entail competing in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup as well as the Intercontinental GT Challenge with full Pro teams.

The team will also once again be fielding two Porsche 911 GT3-R cars with a stellar line-up for their Endurance Cup season, which shows how much of a force this team will be when the season gets underway.

In the first car, Matt Campbell will join fellow Porsche works drivers, Patrick Pilet and Mathieu Jaminet.

Porsche legend Romain Dumas will be in the second car with 2019 IGTC Champion Dennis Olsen and Porsche Young Professionals squad driver Thomas Preining.

GPX Racing will also enter one Pro car in the Intercontinental GT Challenge starting with the 24 Hours of Spa, however, the drivers will be revealed at a later date.

The first round of the Endurance cup takes place at Monza on the 17-19 April 2020