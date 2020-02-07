RallyX Nordic

Hallman has Supercar Lites in sight after being crowned Finnish Esports Champion

by Pontus Lindroos
written by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: RallyX Nordic

Tommi Hallman, who recently was crowned the Finnish Rallycross Esports Champion with Set Esports Team is set to enter the Supercar Lites this season in RallyX Nordic.

Hallman experienced his first rallycross races last season when he participated in the RX Academy support class in RallyX Nordic that is run by the Finnish Set Promotion team in single-make Renault Clio Cup cars modified for rallycross.

He became the championship runner-up after a fierce battle with fellow Finn Rasmus Tuominen at the season-finale in Tierp Arena, Sweden. He just missed out with only one point.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

He won three of the rounds last season, taking the first one on the opening-round in Höljes, one at his home track in Kouvola and at the season-finale in Tierp.

He is now targeting to make a step-up in his rallycross career to participate 340bhp four-wheel-drive Supercar Lites class after his successful maiden season.

He is aiming to follow in his team-mate Sami-Matti Trogen’s footsteps, Trogen became the RX Academy champion in 2018 and won the prize of a drive in the RX2 International Series with the backing and funding from Set Promotion. Trogen also became the IRX Rallycross Championship 2019 champion, a sim-racing league.

Being the championship runner-up, Hallman earned the prize of a Supercar Lites test which he completed last year together with Set Promotion.

Credit: Set Promotion

My goals for the forthcoming year include qualification for the iRX World Championship and continuing my career in real-world rallycross,” Hallman said.

“I tested a Supercar Lites car with SET Promotion at the end of last year and I’m working hard to try and do something in a series like RallyX Nordic this season.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

Related articles

Jonsson returns to RallyX Nordic for full-season campaign

Karlsson steps-up to RallyX Nordic in CrossCar

Enlund join forces with OMSE for full-season campaigns in RX2 and RallyX...

INTERVIEW: Andreas Carlsson aims for a full-season campaign in Euro RX

Nils Andersson steps-up to Supercar Lites for 2020

JC Raceteknik Juniorteam to join all-new Xtreme Junior in RallyX Nordic

#YellowSquad announces Skočdopole as first driver for the 2020 RX2 series

CrossCar Junior to be introduced in RallyX Nordic 2020

RallyX on Ice to be featured in SM Veckan

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More