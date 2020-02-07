Hallman has Supercar Lites in sight after being crowned Finnish Esports Champion

Tommi Hallman, who recently was crowned the Finnish Rallycross Esports Champion with Set Esports Team is set to enter the Supercar Lites this season in RallyX Nordic.

Hallman experienced his first rallycross races last season when he participated in the RX Academy support class in RallyX Nordic that is run by the Finnish Set Promotion team in single-make Renault Clio Cup cars modified for rallycross.

He became the championship runner-up after a fierce battle with fellow Finn Rasmus Tuominen at the season-finale in Tierp Arena, Sweden. He just missed out with only one point.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

He won three of the rounds last season, taking the first one on the opening-round in Höljes, one at his home track in Kouvola and at the season-finale in Tierp.

He is now targeting to make a step-up in his rallycross career to participate 340bhp four-wheel-drive Supercar Lites class after his successful maiden season.

He is aiming to follow in his team-mate Sami-Matti Trogen’s footsteps, Trogen became the RX Academy champion in 2018 and won the prize of a drive in the RX2 International Series with the backing and funding from Set Promotion. Trogen also became the IRX Rallycross Championship 2019 champion, a sim-racing league.

Being the championship runner-up, Hallman earned the prize of a Supercar Lites test which he completed last year together with Set Promotion.

Credit: Set Promotion

“My goals for the forthcoming year include qualification for the iRX World Championship and continuing my career in real-world rallycross,” Hallman said.

“I tested a Supercar Lites car with SET Promotion at the end of last year and I’m working hard to try and do something in a series like RallyX Nordic this season.”

