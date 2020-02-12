Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy features expanded lineup in Mexico City

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy series will return in Mexico City with a much expanded grid after a thrilling opening weekend of racing in Ad Diriyah.

The 2019-20 season returns to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with Adalberto Baptista and Takuma Aoki joining the series for Jaguar Brazil Racing and new entry Team Yokohama Challenge respectively.

It is all change at Jaguar China Racing as David Cheng and Manuel Cabrera replace Yaqi Zhang and Sun Chao because of flight limitations imposed by passenger airlines following the Coronavirus outbreak.

Mark Turner, Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Series Manager said: “We are looking forward to racing again in Mexico City. It is great to see some new faces on the grid, including Adalberto Baptista, Takuma Aoki and Manuel Cabrera. The Mexico City crowds are extremely passionate so we hope they enjoy watching the series for the second time. I’d also like to extend a warm welcome to local VIP driver Mario Dominguez who will be joining us this weekend.”

After two superb VIP drivers in Ad Diriyah in Abbie Eaton and Reema Juffali, who became the first Saudi woman to take part in an international race series in Saudi Arabia. This weekend will see former IndyCar driver Mario Dominguez join the I-Pace eTrophy as VIP driver at his home in Mexico City.

The Mexican said: “I am really looking forward to racing in front of my home crowd in Mexico City, the atmosphere is going to be electrifying. This will be my first time competing in an electric race car and I cannot wait to get behind the wheel of the I-PACE eTROPHY and push it to its limits.”

Sergio Jimenez and Mitch Evans head to Mexico City tied on points after securing a race win each and after two exciting races there, we can expect more of the same this weekend.

Caca Bueno returns to the eTrophy after missing the first two races due to a series clash which means that he has a lot of points to make up to be in a chance of the title.

Coverage for both qualifying and the race of the Mexico City eTrophy will be streamed live on YouTube on Saturday February 15 for the third round of the championship.