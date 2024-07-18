2025 SCORE International World Desert Championship revealed

The 2025 SCORE International World Desert Championship will look as it did in 2024. And 2023. And so on.

With not much reason to change what isn’t broken, the 2025 calendar will feature the same four races as it has since 2016. They will also retain the same locations as in 2024, with the San Felipe 250‘s hub being in the titular city before SCORE’s base in Ensenada hosts the other three events.

The season begins with the 38th San Felipe 250 in early April, returning to the fourth month of the year after the 2024 edition was held in late March. Alan Ampudia and Arturo Salas Jr. respectively won this season’s opener on four and two wheels.

After two months away, the summer kicks off with the 57th Baja 500. Toby Price and Salas claimed last month’s race.

The Baja 400, the newest race with 2025 being its sixth year, is scheduled for September again. Starting in 2024, the 400 is no longer used to set the truck starting lineup for the Baja 1000 due to the introduction of qualifying at every round.

The 58th Baja 1000 will run in November.

“SCORE is part of Mexico’s ambassadors worldwide, promoting our culture, our tourist destinations to our friends from the different continents of the planet,” said SCORE president Abelardo Grijalva. “Since it is not only about SCORE International, but also that more countries can know that Baja California is a unique place, added to the warmth of our people. To welcome them with open arms always goes hand in hand with an exciting experience full of adventure and unforgettable sport, like we have in the SCORE Baja 1000, SCORE Baja 500, SCORE Baja 400 and SCORE San Felipe 250.”

Drivers and riders of record must run all four races in order to be eligible for a SCORE class championship. Alternates are permitted for the first three races but not the 1000.

2025 SCORE International World Desert Championship