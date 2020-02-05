Jonsson returns to RallyX Nordic for full-season campaign

Martin Jonsson from Sweden has announced that he’ll be returning to the RallyX Nordic for a full-season campaign in Supercar Lites class and to participate RallyX on Ice which takes place in Luleå, Sweden in a couple of weeks.

Jonsson debuted in Supercar Lites back 2018 when he was entered in the SM-Veckan sports Olympic week in Skellefteå, Sweden and last year he made two wildcard appearances in the Supercar Lites in RallyX Nordic.

He entered the opening round of the championship last year at Höljes as well as the season-finale at Tierp Arena, where he received more experience of the 340bhp four-wheel-drive car.

Now he has the goal to break into top ten, “We debuted in the Supercar Lites class back in 2018 during SM-Veckan in Skellefteå, now two years later in 2020, we are more experienced and ready for the challenge.” Jonsson said.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

“Alfta Racing Team and I are really excited to be back in ‘the office’ again and compete against the very best drivers in rallycross and Supercar Lites. There are some new challenges for the team with many new tracks in Denmark, Norway and Finland. Luckily, we can adapt quickly to new tracks.

“There will also be tracks where we have raced in 2018/19, for example, the legendary Höljes and Tierp circuits. Last year we made it to the semi-finals in both races against the really hard competition so hopefully, we can make a bit further this year and get to the finals! My main goal for this season will be a top 10 result by the last race at Tierp Arena.” Jonsson added.

The 2020 RallyX Nordic season will start with a double-header at Höljes in Sweden on 23-24 May.