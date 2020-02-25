Kajetanowicz to chase down the WRC3 title with a new Fabia R5 Evo

Polish rally star Kajetan Kajetanowicz and his co-driver Maciej Szczepaniak will begin their 2020 season with a new Škoda Fabia R5 Evo in the WRC3 class.

His first race will be at Rally Mexico where he will make his event debut. LOTOS Rally Team will sponsor the car with support from the Spanish company RaceSeven.

Credit: Lotos Rally Team

“I am happy that we will represent our country together, in the most difficult rallies, in remote parts of the world. We face another test and its results will be known at the end of this season,” Kajetanowicz said.

“I am filled with optimism. Last year we proved that we could fight for top results. We will drive a new version of Skoda Fabia R5 and together with the whole team I believe that this car will give us plenty of possibilities,”

Credit: Lotos Rally Team

Rally Mexico sees its sixteenth edition and this year will cover 325 kilometres, pure speed will not be enough on these roads as competitors will have to be smart and use the right tactics to get through the difficult gravel roads with large rocks.

One of the 24 stages will take place 2,600 meters above sea level with the rally starting at the Monster Energy Street Stage in Guanajuato on Thursday evening.