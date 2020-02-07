Marton back with Volland Racing in Super1600 this season

Gergely Marton from Hungary will be back in FIA European Rallycross Championship for Super1600 this season with the German team Volland Racing in one of their Audi A1 cars.

Marton made his debut in Super1600 back in 2014 with MF-Motorsport at Franciacorta in Italy. He started to participate regularly in the class in 2016 when he contested four out of six rounds that season, reaching his first final at Estering, where he finished in fifth place.

His first full season in the championship came the year after, in 2017 when he also made his debut with the current team Volland Racing in a Škoda Fabia, he ended in ninth place overall in the championship standings after the six rounds. He reached the finals at Höljes, Lohéac and Riga that year, with his best result at Lohéac in fourth place.

Credit: Gergely Marton

Marton continued to race for Volland Racing in 2018 for his second full-season, he took his first podium finish at Catalunya where he ended up in third place and took his second podium at Lohéac where he finished in second place. He ended that successful year with a fourth place in the championship.

Marton has already shown strong performance and continued with same rhythm last year with the same team, but with brand-new Audi A1 cars. He became the championship runner-up to his team-mate Aydar Nuriev and the year was really successful for the team, as the top three drivers were all from Volland Racing.

Marton is looking to be back on track this season and to take the championship crown, he will be entering his fourth consecutive season with the team.

Credit: IMG / World RX

“Even though last year was a very challenging year, we made decent progress through the season and I feel I managed to put my performance on another level,” Marton told The Checkered Flag.

“2019 was very promising but the desired position is still to be achieved. For these coming challenges in 2020 I’m more than happy to have Volland Racing on my side. My preparation has already started months ago and looking forward to being back on track.”