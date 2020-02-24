Mats Oskarsson is latest Supercar Lites driver to announce the 2020 plans

43-year-old Mats Oskarsson from Sweden is the latest Supercar Lites driver to announce his plans for the 2020 RallyX Nordic as he takes part in a full-season of growing entries.

He will also participate in the Swedish ‘winter olympics’ week at SM-Veckan in Luleå, Sweden at the RallyX on Ice, the event which is the season curtain-raiser before the main series kicks off at Höljes later in the spring.

Oskarsson had a great season last year where he finished ninth overall in the series, with a podium finish at Finnskogbanen in Norway as his best result.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

He made a wildcard appearance at Höljes in the RX2 International Series too where he just missed out reaching the final by finishing fourth in his semi-final race.

“We had some great results last year, standing alongside Linus [Östlund] and Anders [Michalak] on the podium at Finnskogbanen was of course the highlight for me – that was the result of a lot of hard work paying off.” Oskarsson said.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

“We’re back in 2020 for another season in Supercar Lites, which I’m really looking forward to, as well as my first outing at RallyX on Ice which is going to be really exciting and very different to what I’m used to.



“The Supercar Lites class is always hugely competitive, so I’m expecting a real challenge from the other drivers on the grid, both at RallyX on Ice and in RallyX Nordic. I can’t wait to get started!”