Münnich with Wall Racing in TCR Asia-Pacific Cup

René Münnich the last years TCR Asia-Pacific Cup champion, former WTCC and rallycross driver will now take part in the series that will be held at Melbourne in Australia.

Münnich will be behind the wheel of a Honda Civic Type-R that is ran by the Australian team Wall Racing, the team fielded three cars last season in the Australian TCR series claiming four wins during the season.

The race will mark Münnich’s return in a TCR car several months after his one-off participation in the final event of the 2019 ADAC TCR Germany at the Sachsenring.

He has been active in the FIA European Rallycross Championship with his own team All-Inkl.com Münnich Motorsport, fielding two Seat Ibiza Supercars in the championship with himself and Mandie August behind the wheels and one in FIA World Rallycross Championship for former DTM driver Timo Scheider.

“I’m delighted to have this opportunity of racing in Australia, a country that I haven’t visited before. And I’m especially excited to take part in such a glamorous event that will see a top-level field racing in front of the huge F1 crowd,” Münnich said.

“It’s great to have some international flavour in our team for the Albert Park race. René has proven himself in these types of cars all around the world, and he is really eager to try his luck against what will be a very competitive TCR field. We plan on entering our other two Honda Civic cars and will make confirm those drivers in the near future.” Daniel Wall, Wall Racing owner said.