Ogier “Can’t be Unhappy” After Fourth in Sweden

Sebastien Ogier admitted he “doesn’t really enjoy being fourth” after losing out to Toyota teammate Kalle Rovanperä in their battle on Rally Sweden.

Ogier lost out to his young teammate after the Finn’s stunning Power Stage time meaning the Frenchman had to settle for fourth as he continued his start to the season with his fourth team in five years.

He said after crossing the finish line of the Power Stage: “I cannot be unhappy about this weekend. I don’t really enjoy being fourth but it’s still some good points for the championship and it puts us in a good position ahead of Mexico. Kalle deserves this podium. He did a really great job the whole weekend, and he went for it in the Power Stage and he did a brilliant time.”

“It was very difficult conditions, and when you’re thinking about the championship, it was hard to really go for it.”

“Elfyn was driving fantastic this weekend and it’s a nice win for him and for the team. It’s always better to have these strong guys in your team rather than in the opposition: I think Toyota has a very strong line-up for this season. For us now we focus on the next one, where we will try to fight for the win.”

The six-time WRC champion’s result does mean he’ll have a more favourable starting position in Mexico however, as he’ll be behind both teammate Evans and Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville on the road.

Rally Mexico takes place between March 12-15.