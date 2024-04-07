Toys For Trucks continuing partnership with Dylan Parsons for 2024

After finishing fourth in points in his Pro SPEC rookie campaign Dylan Parsons has expanded his partnership with Toys For Trucks for the 2024 Championship Off-Road season.

Toys For Trucks first appeared on Parsons’ #99 truck for the penultimate round of 2023 Crandon. He finished fifth on Saturday in the points-paying World Championship Races event, then improved to a third on Sunday in his category’s Polaris World Cup event. They remained with him for the finale at MidAmerica Outdoors; despite having never raced at the Oklahoma track prior to the weekend, he enjoyed a career-best finish of second behind Nick Visser.

Parsons wrapped up the year with Rookie of the Year honours. He also notched three straight third-place finishes in Dirt City Race #2 and both Bark River races.

“I am grateful for the support of Toys For Trucks and our other partners as we gear up for another exciting season of racing,” said Parsons. “Their commitment to excellence mirrors our own, and I am confident that together, we will continue to compete at the highest level and make our mark in the world of off-road racing.”

He graduated to the Pro classes in 2023 after being one of the top drivers in 1600 Single Buggy, winning the 2021 championship and finishing runner-up the following year. The Checkered Flag spoke with Parsons prior to his maiden Pro SPEC season.

Toys For Trucks sells aftermarket parts and accessories for pickup trucks such as lift kits and Tonneau covers, though they also provide services for automobiles. Founded in 1989, the company has nearly thirty retail locations across the United States.

“We are excited to partner with Dylan Parsons Shock Tech Racing as he continues to make his mark on the off-road racing world,” commented company retail vice president Bill Ciuplinski. “Dylan’s talent and dedication are evident in his Rookie of the Year accolade, and we are honoured to stand alongside him as he embarks on his sophomore season. With the support of Toys For Trucks and our fellow partners, we look forward to achieving even greater heights together.”

The 2024 Championship Off-Road calendar begins on 18/19 May at Dirt City with the Mayhem at the Motorplex.