2024 BP Ultimate Rally-Raid: Rokas Baciuska survives for maiden Challenger win

Rokas Baciuška was the model of consistency at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge when he finished second across four of five stages, but it wasn’t enough to win the Challenger overall. While his BP Ultimate Rally-Raid finishes were more varied, he capitalised on his rivals’ mechanical troubles to score his first career win in the category.

Baciuška only recorded two podium finishes and even ended the race outside the top ten with an eleventh, but a Stage #3 win propelled him to the overall lead that he maintained across the final three days. He finished third in the first stage, but found himself fighting for position as he narrowly beat Paulo Jorge Rodrigues by two seconds to finish tenth in Stage #2.

At the front, Sébastien Loeb and João Dias were the stars of the show to start. Dias, who the reigning FIA European Baja Cup T3 champion, won the opening stage and went on to claim the T3 class overall on the Portuguese Cross Country Championship side.

Loeb, who finished third at the Dakar Rally in the Ultimate class, opted to drop down to Challenger for Portugal as Prodrive is focusing on developing the Dacia programme that will début at the season-ending Rallye du Maroc in October. Although new to the side-by-side class, he immediately made waves in his Taurus by winning Stage #2 and finishing just thirty-five seconds behind FIA overall stage and eventual rally winner Nasser Al-Attiyah.

Stage #3 ended up being their undoing as Loeb’s engine began to overheat while a gas pipe burst in Dias’ Can-Am Maverick. Loeb salvaged another stage win and a third in Stage #5, but finished outside the top ten overall. Dias notched a second in Stage #4 and settled for eighth. Although not the finish he wanted, Loeb described the Taurus as “fun to drive,” echoing sentiment shared by his longtime rival-turned-Prodrive colleague Al-Attiyah when he tested the car last July.

With Loeb and Dias out of the picture, Baciuška and CPTT competitor Armindo Araújo were promoted into the top two positions and separated by seven minutes (one minute was added to Araújo’s time for a penalty). Araújo could not close the gap over the final three legs but managed to hold off Nicolás Cavigliasso for runner-up.

“The rally was kind of different to the others in the World Championship,” said Baciuška. “The stages were very technical so they gave us a different kind of challenge.”

Austin Jones, who beat Baciuška for the Abu Dhabi win, finished sixth, admitting it was “tough to adjust to the wet conditions.” Still, he was glad to leave Portugal with some points towards the championship, though the margin between him and Baciuška has grown from fourteen to thirty-four points.

With Mitch Guthrie absent, Cavigliasso moves past him for third in the standings and five points behind Jones.

Ghislain de Mévius, who lost the European Baja T3 title to Dias on a tiebreaker, endured a slow start to finish third and fifth in Stages #3 and #4; he led much of the latter and initially placed second, but received a five-minute penalty to drop him to his final position. However, the otherwise poor finishes relegated him to twelfth in the end.

Dakar Challenger champion Cristina Gutiérrez retired after crashing into a ditch on the first leg.

Challenger overall results

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Time Margin 1 300 Rokas Baciuška Oriol Vidal Can-Am Factory Team 10:23:30 Leader 2 312 Armindo Araújo* Pedro Ré Santag Racing 10:31:14 + 7:44 3 302 Nicolás Cavigliasso Valentina Pertegarini Wevers Sport 10:31:52 + 8:22 4 305 Ricardo Porém Luís Marques MMP Compétition 10:33:10 + 9:40 5 313 Alexandre Pinto* Bernardo Oliveira Alexandre Pinto 10:34:18 + 10:48 6 301 Austin Jones Oriol Mena Can-Am Factory Team 10:41:26 + 17:56 7 306 Mário Franco João Serôdio Franco Sport 10:50:25 + 26:55 8 311 João Dias* João Miranda Santag Racing 10:51:03 + 27:33 9 319 Hélder Rodrigues* Gonçalo Reis Hélder Rodrigues 10:56:18 + 32:48 10 309 Hernán Garcés* Juan Pablo Latrach South Racing Can-Am 11:05:26 + 41:56 11 307 Sébastien Loeb* Fabian Lurquin Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 11:05:45 + 42:15 12 310 Ghislain de Mévius* Johan Jalet GRallyTeam 11:16:17 + 52:47 13 304 Dania Akeel Stéphane Duplé Wevers Sport 11:19:32 + 56:02 14 326 Pedro Gonçalves* Rui Franco Pedro Gonçalves 11:33:42 + 1:10:12 15 328 Nuno Rogério* Pedro Santos Nuno Rogério 11:38:54 + 1:15:24 16 329 Marco Pereira* Eurico Adão Santag Racing 12:19:28 + 1:55:58 17 322 Paulo Jorge Rodrigues* Miguel Salvador Paulo Jorge Rodrigues 12:29:45 + 2:06:15 18 303 Marcelo Gastaldi Carlos Sachs BBR Motorsport 13:01:53 + 2:38:23 19 318 William Buller* Daniel Jordão William Buller 13:28:08 + 3:04:38 20 316 Luís Portela Morais* David Megre GRallyTeam 23:25:30 + 13:02:00 21 327 Sérgio Vitorino* André Marçal Lopes Sérgio Vitorino 24:19:32 + 13:56:02 22 314 Francisco Guedes* Joel Lutas Francisco Guedes 25:00:47 + 14:37:17 23 325 Óscar Ral Verdu* Xavier Blanco Buggy Masters Team 25:11:10 + 14:47:40 24 331 Puck Klaassen* Augusto Sanz Wevers Sport 34:11:05 + 23:47:35 25 317 Rui Carneiro* Ola Fløene GRallyTeam 39:21:00 + 28:57:30 26 324 Ricardo Sousa* Jorge Brandão Ricardo Sousa 44:28:34 + 34:05:04 DNF 308 Cristina Gutiérrez* Pablo Moreno Huete Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team DNF N/A DNF 315 Miguel Barbosa* Luís Ramalho Miguel Barbosa DNF N/A DNF 320 Luís Cidade* Pedro Mendonça Santag Racing DNF N/A DNF 321 Jordi Segura* Sergi Brugue FN Speed Team DNF N/A DNF 323 Adroaldo Weisheimer* Albert Andreotti GRallyTeam DNF N/A DNF 330 Roberto Rodriguez Gamboa* Herman Rodriguez Gamboa Roberto Rodriguez Gamboa DNF N/A * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Challenger stage winners

W2RC Challenger standings

For readability, competitors registered for the championship who have not earned points are excluded.

Drivers’ standings

Rank Driver Points Margin 1 Rokas Baciuška 160 Leader 2 Austin Jones 126 – 34 3 Nicolás Cavigliasso 121 – 39 4 Marcelo Gastaldi 97 – 63 5 Mitch Guthrie 85 – 75 T-6 Dania Akeel 64 – 96 T-6 Ricardo Porém 64 – 96 8 Mário Franco 47 – 113 9 David Zille 19 – 141

Co-drivers’ standings