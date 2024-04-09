2024 BP Ultimate Rally-Raid: Joao Monteiro wins SSV on home soil

João Monteiro is a two-time Portuguese Cross Country Champion, the reigning FIM European Bajas SSV champion, and was the best-finishing rookie at the Dakar Rally in January when he finished thirteenth in the Challenger class. When the World Rally-Raid Championship arrived in Portugal for the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, he was more than ready to defend his home turf.

Usually a tyre manager for South Racing Can-Am, he represented the team well as he won the SSV category by leading the overall and finishing on the podium in all five stages. On his worst day in Stage #4, he made an error that caused him to lose a minute but still finished third and just a minute behind stage winner Ricardo Ramilo.

His first and second in the first two stages also earned him the T4 win on the CPTT side, held in conjunction with the W2RC. The win continues a streak of SSV race winners who are not registered for the W2RC, joining Xavier de Soultrait (Dakar Rally) and Mansour Al-Helei (Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge).

“We enter each race with the goal of winning, but when it comes to a World Championship race, everything becomes even more special,” wrote Monteiro. “I want to express my gratitude to the team for the excellent car they provided me, ready to face each stage. A huge thank you to my sponsors, whose support was essential for us to be here. To my family, who has always been by my side, and to the warmth and unconditional support of all the fans throughout these days, my sincere thanks.

“I am really happy!”

Ramilo battled with Yasir Seaidan to be the top W2RC-eligible driver. Seaidan, the points leader entering the race, won Stage #2 but retired the next day with a mechanical failure. With Rebecca Busi the next highest points-earning driver but forty-one minutes behind, Ramilo simply needed to complete the final two stages without issue to secure maximum points in the standings; not only did he achieve this, but he did so in style by winning both legs.

Although too far back to catch Monteiro for the outright win, Ramilo moves from eighth to third in the SSV standings. Sebastián Guayasamín, who also exited Stage #3 for vehicle problems but managed to continue the race, remains second and narrows the gap to Seaidan from 59 to 37 points.

SSV regulars João Ferreira and Eduard Pons opted to move up to the Ultimate class for Portugal, while Sara Price is sitting out most of the season due to a lack of funding. Price’s absence made Busi the only female driver in the class for the event, and she enjoyed her best race finish of second among W2RC registrants.

SSV overall results

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Time Margin 1 405 João Monteiro* Nuno Morais South Racing Can-Am 10:50:31 Leader 2 403 Ricardo Ramilo Fausto Mota Scuderia Ramilo 11:03:50 + 13:19 3 418 Rui Serpa* Rui Pita Santag Racing 11:14:08 + 23:37 4 415 Ruben Jorge Rodrigues* Rui Jorge Moreira Paulo Ruben Jorge Rodrigues 11:37:05 + 46:34 5 402 Rebecca Busi Sergio Lafuente OnlyFans Racing 11:55:17 + 1:01:46 6 413 Filipe Manuel Aniceto Lopes* Fábio João Simões dos Santos Filipe Manuel Aniceto Lopes 12:20:48 + 1:30:17 7 414 Reinaldo Varela* Felipe Bianquine Reinaldo Varela 12:51:55 + 2:01:24 8 416 Vitor da Silva Moutinho* Max Delfino Vitor da Silva Moutinho 13:04:14 + 2:13:43 9 404 Claude Fournier Serge Gounon Claude Fournier 20:05:59 + 9:15:28 10 417 Adrien Choblet* Laurent Magat Adrien Choblet 20:25:05 + 9:34:34 11 408 José Óscar Nogueira* Arcélio Couto José Óscar Nogueira 34:19:23 + 23:28:52 12 401 Sebastián Guayasamín Fernando Acosta FN Speed Team 34:22:48 + 23:32:17 13 412 José Morgado* Gonçalo Magalhães José Morgado 41:04:42 + 30:14:11 DNF 400 Yasir Seaidan Michaël Metge Race World Team DNF N/A DNF 406 Gonçalo Guerreiro* José Sá Pires JB Racing DNF N/A DNF 407 Alexander Josef Toril Boquoi* Pedro Gabriel Lopez Chavez Escudería JMP Racing DNF N/A DNF 409 Miguel Toril Boquoi* Rosa Romero Font Escudería JMP Racing DNF N/A DNF 410 João Paula* Nuno Mota Ribeiro João Paula DNF N/A DNF 411 Jérémie Renou* Antoine Sanchez Jérémie Renou DNF N/A * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

SSV stage winners

W2RC SSV standings

For readability, competitors registered for the championship who have not earned points are excluded.

Drivers’ standings

Rank Driver Points Margin 1 Yasir Seaidan 155 Leader 2 Sebastián Guayasamín 118 – 37 3 Ricardo Ramilo 92 – 63 4 Rebecca Busi 84 – 71 5 Sara Price 74 – 81 6 João Ferreira 73 – 82 7 Cristiano de Sousa Batista 52 – 103 8 Claude Fournier 46 – 109 9 Enrico Gaspari 45 – 110 10 Michele Cinotto 22 – 133 11 Eduard Pons 16 – 139 12 André Thewessen 13 – 142

Co-drivers’ standings