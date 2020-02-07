Pryce Enters BRC in Hyundai R5

Osian Pryce will return to the British Rally Championship for the first time in over two and a half years on this weekend’s Cambrian Rally in a Hyundai i20 R5.

The Welsh driver will drive a Melvyn Evans Motorsport-ran i20 R5 as he re-enters the series that he led going into the second half of the 2017 season before a string of unfortunate mechanical failures prevented him from battling eventual champion Keith Cronin for the title.

26-year-old Pryce will also have a new co-driver alongside him for the Welsh event this weekend in the form of Noel O’Sullivan, and he admitted that he must be realistic going into the opening round of the 2020 BRC.

Pryce enters the championship for the first time in over two years. Photo Credit: Osian Pryce

He said ahead of this weekend’s rally: “It’s hard to believe it’s been two and a half years since I last competed in the British Rally Championship, so it feels great to be back. It will be the first time that I’ve driven a Hyundai i20 R5 on gravel, but I’m confident that it won’t take me long to get back into my stride.”

“A win this weekend would be nice, but a place on the podium is a more realistic aim, especially as there are a lot of good drivers on the Cambrian with considerably more recent R5 experience than me.”

He continued: “I’ll certainly be aiming to score the best result I can, and one that will hopefully give people something to talk about. This event is all about getting noticed and building on what I hope will turn into a full attempt at the British title.”

Pryce is no stranger to the car he is driving this weekend after he took the win on the Rali Bae Ceredigion, which was the first event Wales to take place on closed public roads.

The opening round of the 2020 British Rally Championship, the Cambrian Rally, takes place tomorrow.