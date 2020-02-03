Rally the Globe heads to the sandy deserts of Southern Cross Safari

Rally the Globe are heading to Africa for the Southern Cross Safari rally that will take place in the sandy desert and mountains of East Africa.

The rally which features a 2,000 mile long adventures, spread out over 19 days, the drivers who are driving the vintage and classic cars will see the snow of the Kilimanjaro and experience the African wildlife.

After the huge success at last event of Carrera Iberia, which was a ‘Carrera’ style event that ran on tarmac, this time they will face new challenges as they head out on rugged gravel roads. With more than 20 sections and challenging speed tests, mostly run on private land, will be at the heart of the competitive action.

The rally headquarters will be based in Watamu, a nature reserve located on the coast near Indian Ocean. It will also be the home of the scrutineering and pre-event administrative checks. The final gala prizegiving dinner will also be held in Watamu.

Credit: Rally the Globe

While being out on the rally, the crews will be staying at safari lodges and luxury hotels along the route, through the nine National Parks in Kenya and Tanzania. These National Parks include the Serengeti, Masai Mara and Ngorongoro Crater.

“It’s great to see some of those who really enjoyed the Carrera Iberia back as well as some new faces,” Fred Gallagher, Rally Director at Rally the Globe said.

“I’ve long had a huge passion for the amazing wonders of East Africa, and I’m thrilled that we have created a competitive adventure which really captures all the magic and challenges of the region,”

“The scenery is stunning and the route features a huge variety of highlights encompassing everything from mountain passes with stunning views to grassy plains teeming with incredible wildlife. On our final recce, we saw all five of the ‘Big Five’ and we expect competitors to do the same.” Gallagher added.

Credit: Rally the Globe

2020 Southern Cross Safari entry list:

1. Charles Stuart-Menteth (GBR)/Michael Trimms (GBR) 1924 Vauxhall 30/98

2. Graham Goodwin (GBR)/Marina Goodwin (GBR) 1929 Bentley 4 1⁄2 Le Mans

3. Keith Ashworth (GBR)/Norah Ashworth (GBR) 1927 Bentley 4 1⁄2 Le Mans

4. Willy Van Loon (BEL)/Christiane Torfs (BEL) 1935 Bentley Derby 3 1⁄2

6. Rob Collinge (KEN)/Thomas Hansen (DEN) 1954 Willys Jeep

7. Dieter Baumhäckel (GER)/Hildegard Baumhäckel (GER) 1961 Volvo PV544

8. Gavin Henderson (GBR)/Diana Henderson (GBR) 1965 Porsche 911

9. Stephen Verrall (GBR)/Jenny Verrall (GBR) 1966 Porsche 911

10. Clint Smith (GBR)/Dawn Smith (GBR) 1967 Jaguar E-type

11. David Roberts (GBR)/Jo Roberts (GBR) 1968 Triumph TR250

12. Keith Graham (GBR)/Susan Hoffmann (GBR) 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL

14. Denis Wilson (GBR)/Jill Wilson (GBR) 1969 Rover P5B

15. Rogier Quekel (NLD)/Marjan te Velde (NLD) 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280SE

16. Enrico Paggi (ITA)/Federica Mascetti (ITA) 1971 fiat 124 Spider BS1

17. Bernd Dannenmaier (GER)/Christiane Dannenmaier (GER) 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40

18. Alan Beardshaw (GBR)/Tina Beardshaw (GBR) 1973 Triumph TR6

19. Edmund Peel (GBR)/Sara MacDonald (GBR) 1973 Porsche 911

20. David Danglard (USA)/Susan Danglard (USA) 1973 Porsche 911

21. Jean-Philippe Tripet (SUI)/Iris Tripet (SUI) 1973 Lancia Fulvia Monte Carlo

22. Lars Rolner (DEN)/Annette Rolner (DEN) 1974 Porsche 911

23. Andrew Laing (GBR)/Ian Milne (GBR) 1974 Datsun 240Z

24. Retro Mebes (SWI)/Hans-Jürgen Benze (GER) 1975 Mercedes-Benz 280SLC

25. Michael McInerney (GBR)/Eunice McInerney (GBR) 1966 Ford Mustang

Credit: Rally the Globe

Rally the Globe 2020/21 calendar:

• 15 February – 5 March 2020, Southern Cross Safari

• 21 – 26 April 2020, Celtic Challenge 2020

• 23 May – 9 June 2020, London to Casablanca

• 19 September – 10 October 2020, Boston to Vancouver

• 17 February – 6 March 2021, Carrera Atlantica

• 8 May – 19 June 2021, Vladivostok to London

• 2 – 12 October 2021, Carrera Italia

