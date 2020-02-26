RallyX Nordic 2020 calendar changed as Finland round cancelled

The schedule for the 2020 season of RallyX Nordic has been changed as the Finnish round known as ‘Rallycross Festival‘ has been dropped from the calendar this year.

The event made its calendar debut at Kouvola back in 2018 with a huge success as the Finnish national championship Rallicross SM participated alongside them. That year the starting grid for Supercar was huge with 35 cars competing for the victory, along with the championship being crowned in Rallicross SM. Ari Perkiömäki crossed the line in third place, which made him the Rallicross SM Supercar champion of 2018.

Credit: Rallicross SM

The event returned for 2019 and once again it was successful as the entries were huge, with 30 Supercars entered to battle for the victory, unfortunately, this year the event has been cancelled due to the Finnish organisers and RallyX Nordic not being able to make an agreement due to clashing events.

After the annual season curtain-raiser at RallyX on Ice in Luleå, the RallyX Nordic season-opener will be held at Höljes in Sweden on 23 to 24 May with a double-header.

The series will then head to Nysum in Denmark on 6-7 June and to Finnskogbanen in Norway on 25-26 July, there will also be double-headers during the weekends.

No round will be replacing the Finland round this season and the calendar is reduced, the season finale will take place at Tierp Arena in Sweden on 26 to 27 September.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

The entry fees for this year have also been reduced with 50% from 2019, priced at 40,000 SEK (c. €3,875). The entries will be opening next week.

“We have listened very closely to feedback from competitors, and keeping costs down emerged as the number one priority, that was one of our chief focuses over the winter, and we are delighted to be able to present drivers and teams with a substantially discounted package for the coming season. ” Jan-Erik Steen, CEO of RX Promoter, said.

“It is for the same reason that we have taken the decision not to replace Finland on the calendar, in the interests of offering greater value for money and making RallyX Nordic as accessible as it can be.”

Credit: RallyX Nordic

“We tried extremely hard to make it work with the Finnish organisers but ultimately – and regrettably – we were unable to reach an agreement due to scheduling difficulties during what is a busy summer season.

“It has always been a very successful and popular event and we really enjoy working with everybody there, so we very much hope to welcome Finland back to the RallyX Nordic calendar in 2021.”

“In the meantime, we have a tremendously exciting season ahead of us, with a mixture of iconic circuits, ultra-quick drivers and off-track activities to look forward to.

“We are also in advanced discussions to offer fans a dynamic and comprehensive television package and hope to be able to divulge more details about that side of things soon. RallyX Nordic enjoyed a thrilling 2019 campaign – but all the signs are that 2020 will be even better!”