Super Formula

Sacha Fenestraz: “Becoming a Toyota-backed driver is a hugely proud moment for me”

by Paul Hensby
written by Paul Hensby
Credit: Sacha Fenestraz

At the end of 2018, Sacha Fenestraz was told by the Renault Sport Academy that he was surplus to requirements, but heading into 2020, the French-Argentine driver is heading to Super Formula with full Toyota backing.

Renault ended their interest in the then-teenager at the end of what was an under par rookie season in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship. Despite claiming a race win in the opening round of the season at Pau, he finished outside the top ten in the final standings.

Having revitalised his career since, Fenestraz will tackle the seven-race Super Formula calendar with Kondo Racing alongside Japanese racer Kenta Yamashita. His rookie campaign is set to get underway at the Suzuka International Racing Course on 5 April.

As well as Super Formula, Fenestraz will partner another Japanese racer in Yuhi Sekiguchi in Super GT with TOM’S Racing, with the twenty-year-old eager for his dual campaigns to get underway.  The Super GT season commences a week after Super Formula on 12 April at the Okayama International Circuit.

Speaking ahead of his rookie campaign, Fenestraz, the 2017 Formula Renault Eurocup champion, admits it is a proud moment to be a factory Toyota driver, racing in two of Japan’s most prestigious categories whilst the champion of its third major category, the Japanese Formula 3 championship.

“Becoming a Toyota-backed driver is a hugely proud moment for me and it’s a great opportunity,” said Fenestraz. “It’s fantastic to be racing in Super GT and Super Formula. It’s a combination that will test me mentally and physically, however I am excited for the challenge to begin.

“I am working with two great teams who have lots of experience in the two series, so I am confident that 2020 will be a good year for us. Now, I am just preparing myself as much as I can for the first rounds.”

Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.

