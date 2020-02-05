Sebastian Montoya to Make Formula 4 Debut in 2020 with Prema Powerteam

Sebastian Montoya, the fourteen-year-old son of double Indianapolis 500 winner and former Formula 1 racer Juan-Pablo Montoya, will make his single-seater racing debut in 2020 in the Italian Formula 4 championship with Prema Powerteam.

The Colombian teenager will also participate in a select few races in the ADAC Formula 4 championship this year and is the fourth driver confirmed at Prema, with Swede Dino Beganovic, Brazilian racer Gabriel Bortoleto and Italian rising star Gabriele Mini already announced.

Montoya impressed the team during testing of the Formula 4 car, and he is eager to get his single-seater career underway later this year.

“I am very excited to start racing cars and to have the opportunity to race F4 in 2020 with such a great team,” exclaimed Montoya. “Prema is a top team and has all the equipment and people to help me learn and grow as a driver.

“The competition will be tough, but it is better because it will make me challenge myself on and off track.”

Angelo Rosin, the Team Principal at Prema Powerteam, has welcomed Montoya to the team and feels the teenager will be a ‘great addition’ to the team in 2020, although he expects this season to be one of learning for the Colombian upstart.

“We are delighted to welcome Sebastian to the team,” said Rosin. “He is a great addition to our line-up and is already experiencing a positive transition to single seaters.

“For him, this will be a learning year but by what we have seen so far, he can quickly become a leading contender. We cannot wait to get the season started. It will be exciting to work with so many talented young drivers.”