Svardal stepping-up to Supercar for 2020 Euro RX season

Sivert Svardal who was previously one of the front-runners in the TouringCar class is set to make a comeback in the FIA European Rallycross Championship when he steps up to the Supercar class for a full-season campaign.

He became the Euro RX TouringCar champion in 2018 at Höljes when he won the final but it was ruled out when he was disqualified from the final and the gold went to Belgian Steve Volders.

Credit: IMG / World RX

Now he will fight for Euro RX crown when he takes on a Volkswagen Polo Supercar built by Marklund Motorsport, the same car as the Norwegian motorsport icon Tommy Rustad drove for a Euro RX title in 2015, this year is his first season with a four-wheel-drive car

Last December he also won the Norwegian ASN ‘Talent of the Year’ award.

“I want to keep evolving as a driver, and I always look for new challenges in the sport. I have raced internationally in the touring car class which was something I really enjoyed, and because this experience was so enjoyable, we wanted to keep racing internationally and come back to Euro RX this year.” Svardal said.

“I’m most looking forward to the races in Holjes (Sweden) and Hell (Norway). Holjes because of the amazing track, the large crowds and the unbelievable atmosphere. Hell will also be special, because it is in my home country. However, I am very excited for all the events this season and it will be fun to travel around Europe,”

“I have to adapt to all the power in the Supercar and hopefully keep up with the speed and level of the competitors. My previous experience from racing Euro RX TouringCar will hopefully help me in many ways.” Svardal continued.

Credit: IMG / World RX

“The biggest advantage from my previous experience is that I am mentally ready to race on such big events which will help me handle the pressure. My hopes and expectations for the 2020 season are to learn as much as possible. There are several experienced and talented drivers who will race Euro RX this season, and my hope is to learn from them and evolve as a driver.”

“Winning the Talent of the Year award last year was absolutely fantastic! It was a huge confidence boost that NBF (Norwegian Motor Sports Association) had faith in me and my future career. The award will also help me a lot economically approaching the 2020 season.” Svardal added.

FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercar starts at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium on 16-17 May.