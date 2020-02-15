Van Amersfoort Confirm Chovet for Formula Regional European Championship Season

Seventeen-year-old Frenchman Pierre-Louis Chovet has been confirmed as Van Amersfoort Racing’s first driver for the 2020 Formula Regional European Championship season.

Chovet competed in a handful of races in the EuroFormula Open championship in 2019 with RP Motorsport, scoring a best finish of ninth, having stepped up into Formula 3 competition on the back of some strong performances in the French Formula 4 championship.

“Van Amersfoort Racing shares the same values as I do; Passion and Dedication,” said Chovet. “It’s not just a tag line. When I first tested with them, you could sense this passion and dedication towards being successful in racing.

“I will find myself in an extremely competitive field, but I feel very comfortable knowing that the team has that same, deeply rooted goal of climbing the highest step on the podium.

“I am very thankful to my sponsors who have been and still are supporting me in realizing my dream. It is an incredible feeling to have such loyal backers who believe in me. None of this would be possible without them and is something I am very grateful for!”

Rob Niessink, the CEO of Van Amersfoort Racing, says the team will be better prepared for the 2020 season after entering the 2019 Formula Regional European Championship season late in the day, and having someone with intelligence behind the steering wheel in Chovet can only benefit them.

“We are very excited to have Pierre-Louis on-board for our second season in the Formula Regional European Championship,” said Niessink. “Our very late entry in the championship last year caused some challenges. For 2020 however, we are very well prepared and have a package at hand that will allow us to be competitive and fight for podiums.

“Pierre-Louis is a very intelligent individual with a strong competitive attitude backed by good communication skills. During the first tests he was able to give good feedback to our engineers, showing that he is a quick learner and has a good understanding of the car.

“Pierre-Louis is as dedicated as we are to make a difference in the championship. The whole team looks absolutely forward to kick off the season together with him!”