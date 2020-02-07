Williams Makes BRC Return in R5 Fiesta

Tom Williams will return to the British Rally Championship in a Ford Fiesta R5, beginning with this weekend’s Cambrian Rally.

Former Junior FIA World Rally Championship driver Williams will make his first appearance in an R5-spec car on the Welsh event and it’ll also be his first outing in the BRC since Rally Isle of Man back in 2017 after competing in the Junior series for the last two years.

He said on his arrival back in the British series: “After Wales Rally GB last year we sat down and thought about what we could do and what we wanted to gain. I wanted to make the switch to four-wheel-drive and needed to get as much mileage as possible without too much stress and the BRC was the logical choice.”

“When I was last in the BRC in 2017 it helped me immensely with recce and pace note making. The big change this time will be the step from an R2 car to an R5 and how much quicker things happen, so my note making will be first thing to refine. I have Jamie Edwards in the car for the first round and he has a lot of experience and it’s nice to drag him out of his retirement to sit with me!”

Williams competed in the JWRC in 2018 and 2019. Photo Credit: Tom Williams

The 21-year-old comes back to the BRC with the calendar being different to how it was he was first entered the series and he added on the upcoming season: “The BRC has a good atmosphere to help me learn and the competition is red hot this year. I grew up watching the BRC and it will be quite special to step-up into the top class and drive on some great events.”

“The Cambrian will be good to get some mileage on gravel but I am really looking forward to Clacton. It’s nice to change up calendars and have new fresh events and will be a level playing field for everyone so that will add a bit of spice.”

The opening round of the season, the Cambrian Rally, takes place tomorrow.