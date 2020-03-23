2020 Euro RX Supercar entrants revealed

This year marks the 44th season of the FIA European Rallycross Championship and the permanent entrants for the 2020 have now been revealed, featuring one the largest grid for some time, with 24 drivers confirmed.

One of the first drivers to announce to participate in the 2020 season was Norway’s Ben-Philip Gundersen, who became the 2019 RallyX Nordic Supercar Lites champion and 2019 runner-up in the RX2 International Series. He will make his Supercar debut with the reigning European champion team JC Raceteknik in one of their Audi S1 EKS RX cars.

Three times Estonian Rallycross Champion Andri Õun will be returning to the championship, he will be debuting one of a kind Ford Ka Supercar with the Reinsalu Sport team; he has been driving a similar car but it was built for Super1600 regulation.

Credit: Reinsalu Sport

David Nordgård, who has been an active TouringCar driver, before the class was cancelled after 2018 season, will also be one of the new Supercar debutants in the championship. He will entering with his own team David Nordgård Motorsport in a brand-new Ford Fiesta MK8.

Aleš Fucík from Czech Rebuplic is one of the drivers who returns to the championship this season after debuting his Volkswagen Polo R last season with KRTZ Motorsport ACCR Czech Team, he will continue with them this season.

Thomas Bryntesson was one of last driver’s to be announced before entry list was published, last season he finished third in the standings and he is a no stranger to the top of the podium. He will continue for a second season with his own team TBRX and the Volkswagen Polo he bought from Marklund Motorsport.

Credit: TBRX

A newcomer to the championship is the Sweden’s Dan Öberg who will be entering in a Volkswagen Scirocco that former World RX driver Ramona Karlsson used in the first season. He is well known in Sweden for being an active sponsor in rallycross with his company Maskinkonsult i Värmland and is entering with his own team MKIVRX.

GCK and G-Fors are putting a lot of effords in their squad this season, multiple France Rallycross Champion Philippe Maloigne will be returning to the championship with one of the Renault Clio cars. His team mate Kevin Abbring from The Netherlands is set to be driving the sister car but is missing on the official permanent entry list.

2016 Finnish Rallycross Champion Jere Kalliokoski is also making a return to the championship for his third full-season, after being crowned the bronze medal in RallyX Nordic last season, he will be entering with his own team Kalliokoski Motorsport this year in a former World RX Ford Fiesta car from STARD.

Both of the Dubourg brothers Andrea and Jean-Baptiste will also return to hunt down the title this season in a pair of Peugeot 208 cars from DA Racing. Jean-Baptiste is one of the drivers who has been active longest in the championship and has also been crowned the Trophée Andros ice racing title multiple times.

Credit: JC Raceteknik

Belgian GT racing legend Enzo Ide will make his first full-season this year, he made his rallycross debut with JC Raceteknik in World RX last season at Spa-Francorchamps. He is entered with same team and the sister Audi S1 EKS RX car this season as he returns to racing after waking-up from a coma caused by an accident at his home.

All-inkl.com Münnich Motorsport continues with three cars this season but with only one in Euro RX as René Münnich switches over to World RX. Mandie August who is the only female driver in the entry lists will be representing the German team in the third Seat Ibiza.

2017 WRC2 champion Pontus Tidemand made his rallycross return last season and will continue with it along with rallying. Coming home with a fresh victory at Rally Mexico most recently, he was signed up to be the first driver in a Volkswagen Polo from the Hedströms Motorsport squad.

Credit: Hedströms Motorsport

Hungarian Attila Mózer continues this season, he had a terrible season last year but hopes that the Peugeot 208 will be better prepared this year. He is entered with his national team Nyirád Motorsport KFT.

Another newcomer to the championship is the Sweden’s Andreas Carlsson who will be entering in a very well-known Renault Clio which used a Volvo 5-cylinder engine built by his own team ACRX. After two-years in the RallyX Nordic series he said he is looking forward to be competing on a new level.

Norway’s Sondre Evjen was the first driver to be announced this season, he will be entering with Kristoffersson Motorsport in a Volkswagen Polo.

Ulrik Linnemann is switching back to Euro RX after being away from one year to drive one of the iconic Olsbergs MSE Honda Civic Coupé cars brought over from USA. The former Super1600 champion will be entering in a brand-new Ford Fiesta MK7 built by Euro RX legend Jos Kuypers.

Credit: Linnemann Motorsport

Tobias Daarbak from Denmark will be represting the Danish flag as he join forces with Linnemann. Daarbak is a former TouringCar driver but will now make his Supercar debut in a Ford Fiesta MK7.

Another driver from last season who is back for another full-season in the championship is the Hungarian rallycross legend Tamás Kárai, driving his Audi A1 built by his own team Kárai Motorsport Sportegyesület.

Philip Gehrman from Sweden announced early that he will debut in Euro RX after being active in RallyX Nordic for two seasons. He will be entering in a Volkswagen Polo to represent his main sponsors in the Bridgestone & First Stop Motorsport team.

Linus Westman became the 2019 Swedish Rallycross Champion in the 2400 class last season, he made his international rallycross debut back in 2014 at World RX of Italy and most recently last season making his return with Hedströms Motorsport at Latvia. This season he will doing his first-full season with his own team LiWe RX in a Ford Fiesta MK8.

Credit: LiWe RX

2018 and 2019 RX International Series Champion Oliver Eriksson is one of the drivers to look-out for this year, for first time since the early days of the Olsbergs MSE team, they will be returning to Euro RX and Eriksson will be entering in one of the Ford Fiesta MK8 cars which led Sebastian Eriksson to the top step of the podium at World RX of Höljes last season.

A driver who was not listed from the start is the Norwegian’s Sivert Svardal, a error which was caused by IMG and FIA. He is a former TouringCar driver and was crowned the 2018 Euro RX TouringCar champion until he got demoted from the final, now he will be making his Supercar debut in a Volkswagen Polo.

Beside the permanent drivers there will be more announced in further course that will be entering selected events throughout the year, the European Supercar season is set to start at the world-famous Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium in May.