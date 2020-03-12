Azores Rallye Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, the Azores Rallye, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Originally scheduled between March 26-28, the rally based in Portugal will now hopefully run at a later day that is yet to be finalised with the FIA.

A statement released by the rally organisers said: “The 55th Azores Rallye has been postponed to a later date due to the widespread coronavirus outbreak.”

“Following an extraordinary meeting of the Council of the Azores Government last night (11 March) and taking into account its recommendation to postpone all events scheduled up until 31 March, Grupo Desportivo Comercial, the rally organiser, was left with no alternative than to postpone the rally from 26-28 March.”

“A new date has been submitted for FIA approval and will be communicated as quickly as possible. The thoughts of all those involved in the FIA European Rally Championship and organisation of the 55th Azores Rallye are with those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.”

The next round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship is scheduled to be Rally Liepāja, Austria between May 29-31.