Bermingrud back in Super1600 with an Alfa Romeo

Marius Bermingrud is back in the FIA European Super1600 Rallycross Championship this season as he switches to an Alfa Romeo Mito provided by Italian racing team Tedak Racing.

Bermingrud was one of the regulars on the top last season, he won the Swedish round at Höljes and stood on the podium at Estering in Germany, which was the only event for Euro RX as a standalone event since they switched over to FIA World Rallycross Championship format back in 2014.

He made his Super1600 debut at Estering in 2017, driving in a Citroën C2 before switching over to a Citroën DS3 the year after for his first full-season, last year he was participating with his family-owned Škoda Fabia.

Most recently, he has tested the new updated Alfa Romeo Mito in Italy before the coronavirus outbreak came. He is a no stranger in that car as he has done one race with it two years ago.

“I am making the switch to the Mito RX because of how the future might look in rallycross. I got in touch with Tedak already a couple of years ago and did a race in the car – I felt at home in the team straight away. Before this season the team has built a new engine, I was in Italy before Covid-19 closed the borders and did eight laps in the car at the Maggiora circuit. They have the same passion for motorsport as me, and I hope that we will do well together!” Bermingrud said.

Credit: Tedak Racing

“We have had much success driving with our own team, but we also know our limit. It was a really hard decision to make, but I’m curious to see where this move can take me in the future.“

“The Covid-19 outbreak has made preparations for the season difficult, but I hope we will can start the season where I left it last year with the Skoda. I’m really proud that I will drive a car from Alfa Romeo, built and run in Italy,”

“I take great pride in being a part of the development of the car and carrying on their great traditions in motorsport. I think we have a really high level of competition in the Super1600 class. Many good drivers are in crazy competitive cars.” Bermingrud added.

“Like last year, I think Volland Racing is the team that stands strongest, but with so many good drivers in similar cars, anyone of them could win races and in the end, the championship.”