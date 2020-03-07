Coronavirus Fears Forces Super Formula to Postpone Suzuka Season Opener

The Coronavirus has forced the postponement of the opening round of the 2020 Super Formula season, set to take place at the Suzuka International Racing Course on the first weekend of April.

Health concerns for fans, teams and drivers has caused the championship to postpone the race, as well as the pre-season test set for next week, with the virus affecting many individuals around the globe with many fatalities.

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a new illness sweeping across the world that can affect the lungs and airways of individuals, with symptoms including coughing, shortness of breath and high temperatures. With it seemingly being contagious, officials in Japan opted to put the health of those who would likely visit the track first rather than the racing.

“We can only imagine the difficulty to come to this decision to postpone the first race of 2020 by Suzuka Circuit, knowing that Super Formula fans have long anticipated the season to begin,” said Akira Kurashita, the president of Japan Race Promotion.

“The Corona Virus has taken such a widespread effect that we as the promoter of the Super Formula series stand by Suzuka Circuit’s decision. We hope to bring our fans a great Super Formula season, and sincerely wish that this dreadful virus subsides as quickly as possible.

“We look forward to seeing our fans under much better circumstances at the track when the season begins.”

For more information about Coronavirus, please visit the website dedicated to your country’s health and wellbeing. Super Formula is not the only sporting championship to be affected by the virus, with MotoGP, World Superbikes and the Six Nations Rugby Championship all seeing postponements, while the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix has already been postponed.