Expanded KCMG squad heads to Fuji Ready for Super Formula Pre-Season Testing

The carrozzeria Team KCMG squad head into this weeks two-day test at the Fuji International Speedway on Tuesday and Wednesday with confidence as they attack the 2020 Super Formula championship season as a two-car outfit for the first time.

The Toyota-backed squad will race in Super Formula for an eleventh season in 2020 with Kamui Kobayashi, twice a podium finisher in 2019 with the team being joined by countryman Yuji Kunimoto, the 2016 Super Formula champion.

The test, which will be held behind closed doors thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic that has affected sporting events and motorsport across the globe, will begin on Tuesday morning at the Fuji circuit and will span four two-hour sessions across the two days.

“It’s great to be able to get some running in ahead of the 2020 Super Formula season,” said Paul Ip, the Team Founder of carrozzeria Team KCMG. “With the current global situation, the championship has taken measures to ensure the safety of all its teams, drivers and everyone else in the paddock.

“It’s great to have Kamui back in the car for a fourth year and we’re very excited to welcome another fantastic driver in Yuji. Now, we will focus on collecting as much data and feedback before the first round.”

Drivers Ready to Get Back Behind the Wheel in Fuji

Kobayashi, who raced in Formula 1 between 2009 and 2014 and took a surprise podium finish in the 2012 Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka International Racing Course, finished twice on the podium last year at Sugo and Twin Ring Motegi, and the thirty-three-year-old is looking forward to getting back behind the wheel this week.

“I am very much looking forward to rejoining KCMG for the first Super Formula test at Fuji,” said Kobayashi. “Since 2017, we have been building a strong team and I’m happy to be back, this time alongside Yuji, who knows what it’s like to win in this series.

“The test will be valuable experience for us, as we look to be best prepared for the upcoming season.”

Kunimoto moves across from racing for Kondo Racing in 2019 and he thanks KCMG for giving him the opportunity to run in their second car this season.

“I’m delighted to be a part of KCMG’s first two-car Super Formula team,” said Kunimoto. “Last year, they were consistently fighting at the front and showed a lot of potential.

“The test is very important for me as whenever you join a new team you have to gain a good understanding of the set-up and work out which areas we can improve on. I can’t wait to get started and thank KCMG for the opportunity.”