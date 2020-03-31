Fittipaldi and Delétraz announced as test and reserve drivers for Haas F1 Team

Haas F1 Team have announced that Louis Delètaz and Pietro Fittipaldi will become their test and reserver drivers for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Along with being test drivers, the pair will also take up the role of the two drivers to represent Haas at the Formula 1’s Esports Virtual Grand Prix. Which will the next instalment will take place on 5 April, replacing the weekend which the Chinese Grand Prix would have taken place.

Guenther Steiner, Haas’ Team Principal explained why the Formula 2 racer Delètraz and Fittipaldi, who competed in DTM last season were chosen, “Naturally, we had intended to make this announcement over the course of the Australian Grand Prix to start the season, but events both there and globally took priority with the on-going COVID-19 outbreak, Pietro (Fittipaldi) and Louis (Delétraz) have both proven themselves to us over the past 12 months and we’re delighted to confirm them both as official test and reserve drivers for Haas F1 Team.”

Additionally drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will work alongside the test/reserve drivers to improve the Haas VF-20.

“Their work in the simulator was undoubtedly of value as we faced our challenges last season and we’re excited to continue to present them with further opportunities to expand their relationship with the team in 2020 when we can return to work.

“I look forward to them adding significant input into our own race program supporting Romain (Grosjean) and Kevin (Magnussen) and the whole engineering team with the Haas VF-20.“