Former Champion Griebel Returns to ERC with Saintéloc

Marijan Griebel will return to the FIA European Rally Championship in 2020 with a Saintéloc Junior Team prepared Citroen C3 R5.

Billed as a five-round campaign with more events to be added if the German driver can find the required budget, Griebel will contest the series in a C3 R5 prepared by defending Teams champions Saintéloc Junior Team.

Griebel has previously won back-to-back titles in the championship, claiming the ERC3 Junior crown in 2016 before stepping up to the ERC1 Junior class a year later where he also took the championship in his first season in an R5 car.

The next year then saw him go back to his native Germany, where he won the national championship as well as taking a points finish on the country’s round of the FIA World Rally Championship before a mixed season last year saw him enter events in both Europe and Germany in a variety of cars.

Griebel said on his full-time return to the ERC: “The ERC has totally cool rallies with demanding stages on some of the most beautiful places of our continent. I guess the competition will be even higher than the years before with a lot of fast drivers having already published their full-season campaigns. So, every rally will be a unique challenge again and I can’t wait to get started.”

“Saintéloc has massive ERC experience, working together with stars like Craig Breen and Alexey Lukyanuk in the past, and I’m convinced they will give me a fast car. In contrast to my programme last year, I’ll have a test before each round and will be much better prepared than in 2019. So, it should be a great opportunity.”

While Saintéloc Team boss Vincent Ducher added on the signing of Griebel: ““We watched him win the ERC3 Junior title in 2016 so we know he is a good driver. He has very good knowledge of the ERC and we know he will show his speed and good results with the C3.”

The opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, the Azores Rallye, takes place between March 26-28.