Four-time Hungarian Rally Champion Herczig fires-up for Rallye Azores outting

Norbert Herczig, the four-time Hungarian Rally Champion is set to make the start of the first round of the FIA European Rally Championship at Azores.

In São Miguel the Hungarian will drive a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 provided by MOL Racing Team, the same team he was with last season, together with his co-driver Ramón Ferenc.

Herczig finished last year’s ERC season in fifth place with two podiums, now he hopes to be better as from the previously experiences.

He finished sixth in the rally at his debut back in 2018 but he had to retire last year due to a technical issue with the car.

“A few hundred metres after the start there was a tight, left corner, I started to turn but the steering wheel got stuck and would not move anymore. I had to reverse, I tried to continue, but I felt the steering getting worse and worse in each corner, so finally we stopped.” Herczig said.

The plans for the season remainder will be announced later during the year.