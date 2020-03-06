Hagström to join RallyX on Ice with TiKRX

35-year-old Niklas Hagström will be entering the annual season curtain-raiser of RallyX on Ice at the Swedish SM-Veckan ‘Swedish Winter Olympics’ week at Luleå.

Hagström who is well known in the Swedish Rallycross scene from when he won the 2006 and 2007 Swedish Rallycross Championship titles, and then the FIA European Rallycross Championship round at Höljes three times between 2005 and 2007 piloting a Honda Civic Type R in Divison 2 class.

TikRX is a no stranger when it comes to rallycross, team owner Daniel Thorén has been active in the Supercar class in RallyX Nordic and FIA European Rallycross Championship last-two seasons. The team did also run a Supercar Lites car at selected rounds last season, piloted by young Swedish talent Nathalie Petersson.

“It was a very easy choice to let Niklas drive the car, he’s a fantastic driver and has a lot of experience. As he built the car, it seems fair that he is the first one to get behind the wheel at RallyX on Ice.” Thorén said.

Now he will be stepping up in his career by entering in the TiKRX runned Supercar Lites machine, Hagström is also working for the team as the chief mechanic and he is also working for the firm Thoréns i Kil (TiK) manufacturing tools.

“It’s going to be really fun to climb back into the cockpit again, especially with four wheel-drive, which will be relatively new to me. I’m really excited to get going!” Hagström said.

“I haven’t raced competitively in quite some time, so it will be interesting to see what the pace is like. I know the guys I’m going to be up against are really fast, so I’ll need to be on top of my game.”