Hugo de Sadeleer announces 2020 plans with R-Motorsport

R-Motorsport have announced that Hugo de Sadeleer will be staying with the team for the 2020 GT World Challenge Europe season.

After an impressive 2019 season in which Sadeleer finished second in the Silver Cup with R-Motorsport, de Sadeleer will contest the Sprint Cup in the Pro class as well as competing in the Silver Cup class for the Endurance Cup.

He will be looking to add to his impressive CV which includes third place in LMP2 at the Le Mans 24 Hours and a series of wins and podiums in the 2017 European Le Mans Series.

Credit: R-Motorsport

Partnering de Sadeleer in the Silver Cup category in the Endurance Cup will be Ricky Collard and Max Hoffer. Collard will also be de Sadeleer’s teammate for the Spa 24 Hours with a yet to be announced driver to partner them.

The driver to partner de Sadeleer for the Pro Class Sprint Cup will also be unveiled at a later date.

“My debut year with R-Motorsport had a highly satisfactory outcome with the runner up spot in the Silver Cup classification of the GT World Challenge Europe. Building on this experience,” explained de Sadeleer.

“I am very pleased to have the opportunity to compete in the Endurance races as frequent and varied action.”

R-Motorsport Team Principal Dr Florian Kamelger added, “ Hugo had a very positive first year with R-Motorsport, finishing second in the Sprint Silver Cup class. We feel that Hugo together with Max and Ricky, will be a strong pairing to compete at the very top of the Silver class .

“We also look forward to seeing Hugo step up into the Pro category during the Sprint race weekends. This will be the perfect proving ground for him to advance his career “