Hickman claims Macau Grand Prix pole

by Ryan Lilly
Peter Hickman will start the 53rd Edition of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix from pole. (Credit: Macau Grand Prix)

Peter Hickman will start the 53rd Edition of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix from pole position ahead of teammate Michael Rutter and David Johnson.

Hickman’s pole time was courtesy of his Qualifying one time, as the 32-year-old failed to improve in Friday morning’s Qualifying 2 session.

Michael Rutter improved his time on the RC213V, ending the session just +0.282s behind Hickman, cutting the gap from a previous 1.7s.

David Johnson also improved on his time, improving by 1.7s, putting his Tak Chun Group by PBM Ducati on the front row with teammate John McGuinness lining up in fourth.

Lee Johnston improved on his Q1 time by over three seconds to put his Ashcourt BMW in 5th ahead of Horst Saiger onboard the Yamaha R1.

Finnish rider Erno Kostamo heads row 3 with Gary Johnson and Phil Crowe joining him in 8th and 9th.

Ian Hutchinson managed to get under the 2:30s barrier, setting a lap time of a 2:29.155 in Friday morning’s session, putting Hutchinson 10th on the grid for his Macau return.

Didier Grams trailed Hutchinson by just one-tenth of a second, with Davey Todd completing the 4th row.

Burrows Engineering / RK Racing Derek Sheils will head the 5th row ahead of Brian McCormack and Marek Cerveny.

Here are the top 15 after the combined times.

PosRiderTeam ManufacturerTime+/-
1Peter HickmanMGM by BathamsBMW2:25.100
2Michael RutterMGM by BathamsHonda2:25.382+0.282s
3David JohnsonTak Chun Group by PBM DucatiDucati2:26.093+0.993
4John McGuinessTak Chun Group by PBM DucatiDucati2:26.352+1.252
5Lee JohnstonAshcourt RacingBMW2:27.101+2.001
6Horst SaigerSaiger RacingYamaha2:27.657+2.557
7Erno KostamoMGM by Penz13BMW2:28.249+3.149
8Gary JohnsonAshcourt RacingBMW2:28.548+3.448
9Phillip CroweHandtrans - Lee Jackson- AC BMW2:28.649+3.549
10Ian HutchinsonTeam Milwaukee with SMTBMW2:29.155+4.055
11Didier GramsG&G MotorsportBMW2:29.214+4.114
12Davey ToddMGM by Penz13BMW2:29.350+4.250
13Derek SheilsBurrows Engineering / RK RacingSuzuki2:29.366+4.266
14Brian McCormackON-1 RacingBMW2:29.686+4.586
15Marek CervenyWepol RacingBMW2:30.668+5.568

The 2019 Macau Grand Prix starts on Saturday 07:55 UK Time.

Ryan Lilly

19 Year old passionate for all things Motorsport. Love motorcycle racing and aim for a future based in the paddock. Work at British Superbikes

