Hickman claims Macau Grand Prix pole

Peter Hickman will start the 53rd Edition of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix from pole position ahead of teammate Michael Rutter and David Johnson.

Hickman’s pole time was courtesy of his Qualifying one time, as the 32-year-old failed to improve in Friday morning’s Qualifying 2 session.

Michael Rutter improved his time on the RC213V, ending the session just +0.282s behind Hickman, cutting the gap from a previous 1.7s.

David Johnson also improved on his time, improving by 1.7s, putting his Tak Chun Group by PBM Ducati on the front row with teammate John McGuinness lining up in fourth.

Lee Johnston improved on his Q1 time by over three seconds to put his Ashcourt BMW in 5th ahead of Horst Saiger onboard the Yamaha R1.

Finnish rider Erno Kostamo heads row 3 with Gary Johnson and Phil Crowe joining him in 8th and 9th.

Ian Hutchinson managed to get under the 2:30s barrier, setting a lap time of a 2:29.155 in Friday morning’s session, putting Hutchinson 10th on the grid for his Macau return.

Didier Grams trailed Hutchinson by just one-tenth of a second, with Davey Todd completing the 4th row.

Burrows Engineering / RK Racing Derek Sheils will head the 5th row ahead of Brian McCormack and Marek Cerveny.

Here are the top 15 after the combined times.

Pos Rider Team Manufacturer Time +/- 1 Peter Hickman MGM by Bathams BMW 2:25.100 2 Michael Rutter MGM by Bathams Honda 2:25.382 +0.282s 3 David Johnson Tak Chun Group by PBM Ducati Ducati 2:26.093 +0.993 4 John McGuiness Tak Chun Group by PBM Ducati Ducati 2:26.352 +1.252 5 Lee Johnston Ashcourt Racing BMW 2:27.101 +2.001 6 Horst Saiger Saiger Racing Yamaha 2:27.657 +2.557 7 Erno Kostamo MGM by Penz13 BMW 2:28.249 +3.149 8 Gary Johnson Ashcourt Racing BMW 2:28.548 +3.448 9 Phillip Crowe Handtrans - Lee Jackson- AC BMW 2:28.649 +3.549 10 Ian Hutchinson Team Milwaukee with SMT BMW 2:29.155 +4.055

11 Didier Grams G&G Motorsport BMW 2:29.214 +4.114 12 Davey Todd MGM by Penz13 BMW 2:29.350 +4.250 13 Derek Sheils Burrows Engineering / RK Racing Suzuki 2:29.366 +4.266 14 Brian McCormack ON-1 Racing BMW 2:29.686 +4.586 15 Marek Cerveny Wepol Racing BMW 2:30.668 +5.568

The 2019 Macau Grand Prix starts on Saturday 07:55 UK Time.