Johansson set for full-season campaign in Supercar Lites

23-year-old Gustav Johansson has announced on social media that he will be doing a full-season campaign in the 2020 RallyX Nordic series.

Johansson will be entering in the single-make Supercar Lites with his own team VGRacing and he will be getting support by Team Färén, where he will be renting the car from. He is aiming to do the whole season and will make an appearance in the World RX of Höljes in Sweden in July.

This will be his debut season in a four-wheel-drive rallycross machinery, he has previously been active in the Swedish Rallycross Championship, claiming a sixth place finish in the 2150 junior class in 2016 and moved up to the senior class the next year where he became the runner-up.

The last two years he has been in the 2400 class as he has upgraded his BMW E36 to 2400 class specification, claiming many podium finishes but without any huge success in the official standings.

“I have since the first year (2016) started rallycross wanted to drive a Supercar lites. I have tested such a car earlier and then got stuck immediately to race one.” Johansson told The Checkered Flag.

“It will be super fun to run in this series and I look forward to a really tough challenge. Should be a bit nice to not have to rebuild and develop the car by myself.”

“Instead, focus on the driving and more training around it. I have a good simulator I built myself where I run at least every other day.” Johansson added.

The RallyX Nordic season is set to start in Höljes on 23 May.