Kalliokoski returns to Euro RX for his third full-season

23-year-old Jere Kalliokoski from Finland, who became the 2016 Supercar champion in the Finnish Rallycross Championship, will return to FIA European Rallycross Championship for his third full-season in the series with his own team Kalliokoski Motorsport.

After he claimed the title on his home-turf, he made his international rallycross debut in Euro RX in 2017 with the British team Albatec Racing before switching over to G-Fors the next year.

Last year Kalliokoski put his main focus in a full-season of RallyX Nordic with a Ford Fiesta MK7 Supercar bought from the World RX team STARD, which he used to secure a well-deserved third place in the championship.

Beside participating the full-season in RallyX Nordic last season, he also made his World RX debut in Höljes, Sweden with STARD in their second car and made his another appearance at the season-finale in Cape Town, South Africa.

“I got valuable experience from those European teams for the future; now I know what to expect from the events this year. Last season was quite intense with lots of races. The bronze medals don’t exactly satisfy me, it could have gone better,” Kallokoski said.

“This season we will start with the same team we had last season. We work well together and the car has been prepared carefully. There will be plenty of drivers and friends from RallyX Nordic in Euro RX this year, I will fight hard in every event and at every race start.”

“Only the Belgian track is new for me, I have already driven at least a bit at the other ones. My own favourite is Hell in Norway because it’s fast, there is a great variation in altitude and the scenery is amazing. Our goal is to have trouble-free events and to reach the podium at some point during the season. Whenever I drive onto the track, I drive to win,”