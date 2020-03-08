Mikkel Grundtvig completes JHR Developments’ lineup for 2020

French and Danish F4 race winner Mikkel Grundtvig has been confirmed to partner Abbi Pulling and James Hedley at JHR Developments for the 2020 British F4 Championship.

The 17-year old Dane arrives in the UK off the back of a strong campaign in French F4 last season, scoring a pole position, fastest lap and victory treble at Ledenon, thus catching the eye of JHR team principal, Steven Hunter.

“Of course, I’m very excited for the year. I hope everything will go well. I’m hoping to finish in the top three in the championship, but at the very least I’m looking for a race win. I’ve tested the car at Oulton Park and at Donington, but it’s the first time racing for me on the UK circuits so everything will be new. I’m looking forward to all of them, but Brands Hatch will be fun.

“I think the tyres will be the only thing I need to learn and understand but the car and engine are very similar to what I’ve raced in the Danish and French F4 championships, so I don’t think that will be too much of a problem. I can’t wait to get started!” explained Grundtvig.

JHR Team Principal Steven Hunter also expressed his happiness at locking down Grundtvig ahead of the 2020 season, and expects plenty of success during the campaign.

“We’re really excited to get started with Mikkel. He ran well with us in testing and he impressed the team immensely. His times were competitive so we are expecting to score podium finishes and we are confident that he can perform well. His prior knowledge of the car should be beneficial in the early part of the season.

“He fitted in with the team instantly and, combined with our other two confirmed drivers Abbi and James, I think we have a very strong driver line up. I’m really looking forward to the year ahead and the future looks bright with this trio of talented rising stars.” said Hunter.

The British F4 Championship kicks off on the weekend of 28th/29th March at Donington Park.

