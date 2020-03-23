Pau Grand Prix Heads Latest Wave of Race Postponements

The Legendary Pau Grand Prix weekend, as well as the Historic Grand Prix the following weekend, have both been postponed to a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic, although there are doubts that either event can be rescheduled.

2020 was set to be EuroFormula Open’s second season to contain Pau as a race venue, with the 2019 main event being won by double amputee Billy Monger for Carlin after a pre-race wet-tyre gamble on an increasingly wet track.

However, the race, scheduled for the weekend of 22-24 May, has been postponed, with it and its support package that included French Formula 4, Renault Clio’s and GT races.

“To ensure the safety of everyone involved in Pau Grand Prix : community officers, providers, volunteers, organisations, suppliers, fans, drivers, teams as well as wider society, Pau Grand Prix 2020 was due to be held from 22nd to 24th May (for the Modern Grand Prix ) and from 30th May to 1st June (for the Historic Grand Prix), is officially postponed to a later date, from 3 to 12 months, without a new date being set at present,” read a statement from Pau organisers.

“The new date will be announced by press, social networks and email. For those who have already booked their tickets, you will have today the choice to accept a postponement or to request a reimbursement of your tickets. The procedure to be followed will be specified by email. Continue to follow us on social networks to keep you informed and to make live the vibrant community of those who work for the future and the development of this unmissable Pau’s event and for motor sports in general.

“See you soon and in the meantime, take care of yourself and others.”

Pau is not the only event to be cancelled or rearranged, with another EuroFormula Open round having been rescheduled. The round at the Circuit Paul Ricard, which was set to open the campaign, has been rearranged for the weekend of 21-23 August, slipping into the gap between the rounds in Hungary in July and Austria in September.

This rescheduling has also affected the supporting Formula Regional European Championship event at the same venue, which has also rescheduled their round for the same weekend.

The cancellation of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix has also seen the supporting Formula Renault Eurocup races at the Circuit de Monte Carlo be cancelled, reducing the calendar to nine rounds at this time with the races at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza having already been cancelled earlier this month due to the Coronavirus outbreak.