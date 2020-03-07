RallyEuropean Rally ChampionshipOff Road

Podium finish for Breen at Itäralli, Lindholm to join MRF Team for ERC four-round campaign

written by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: MRF Tyres

Craig Breen who will be talking part in in the FIA European Rally Championship this year for MRF Tyres in a Hyundai i20 prepared by BRC Racing Team, tested the car by competing at the Finnish Ralli SM round three of Itäralli at Joensuu last weekend.

Breen and stand in co-driver John Rowan finished with great results at the rally as he crossed the line in third place overall on the snowy Finnish roads. This rally was the first one with the all-new MRF Tyres

What a super day flying through the Finnish forests. Incredible roads and perfect conditions and, in the end, a very encouraging third place overall.” Breen said.

“First rally ever for [the] MRF ice tyre and we are all so pleased already with the performance with so much more potential ready to be unlocked in the future. Massive thanks to John Rowan for doing an impeccable job on the notes, and to all at BRC for taking care of the car.”

Credit: Emil Lindholm

Emil Lindholm has advanced well this year, as he finished second in the WRC3 class at Rally Sweden and currently tops the Finnish Championship by 70 points, same points as the second place of Teemu Asunmaa. For Lindholm and co-driver Mikael Korhonen, the year has been perfect with a third place and two straight wins in Ralli SM, most recently at Itäralli.

The Finn will now expand the calendar, by joining forces with Breen in the MRF Tyres team and will be entering in the ERC. There are curretly four starts in the championship for the Finn where he will be using MRF Tyres.

Find us on Facebook – Search “The Service Park (Rally Talk)”
