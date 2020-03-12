RallyX on Ice and SM-Veckan cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak in Sweden

RallyX on Ice which was set to be held on 28 March at the SM-Veckan ‘Swedish winter olympics week’ has now been cancelled by RF and SVT due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Together with the municipalties of Luleå and Boden, where the week-long SM-Veckan would have taken place. They have now decided to cancel the whole event as a request from the Swedish government and the Swedish Public Health Agency, who have decided to introduce a temporary suspension for all events which will have more than 500 visitors.

The end date on this temporary suspension is not yet to specified but Sweden are joining many other countries to ban the large gatherings and events to reduce the spread of this new global virus.

RallyX on Ice is one of the many international events that have been either cancelled or postponed. Many well-known events have decided to cancel to help with reducing the spread.

“We regrettably confirm that RallyX on Ice 2020 has been cancelled, whilst clearly disappointed, we fully support RF and SVT’s decision. In all circumstances, the health of our officials, competitors and spectators must come first.” Jan-Erik Steen, CEO of RX Promotion, said.

“An incredible amount of hard work has gone into preparing for the event, and we would like to extend our thanks to everybody involved in the build-up, especially all the event officials and competitors who had been looking forward to the return to racing after the long winter break.”

“Rest assured, RallyX on Ice will return in 2021, and we will all do our utmost to ensure it is bigger and better than ever next year.”

“Cancelling such a big and popular event as the SM Week is a very difficult decision, but we are facing a serious situation where the Swedish Sports Federation obviously has a responsibility to help keep the spread of infection down,” Björn Eriksson, RF Chairman, added.

“Of course it feels incredibly sad that we will not be able to invite fans to a big sports party with broadcasts of 20 different sports over seven days, but with the situation as it currently is in Sweden, this was a natural decision to make together with the National Sports Federation and the host cities,” Åsa Edlund Jönsson, SVT Sports Manager, said.