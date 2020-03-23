Sergio Sette Câmara Replaces Pietro Fittipaldi at Team B-Max Racing with Motopark

Sergio Sette Câmara has made a surprise move into the Japanese-based Super Formula championship after being announced as a replacement for Pietro Fittipaldi at Team B-Max with Motopark.

Fittipaldi was set to race with the team in 2020 but ‘conflicting sponsors’ interests’ has seen the Brazilian leave before the year has even begun, with recently announced Aston Martin Red Bull Racing reserve driver Sette Câmara now in his place alongside Frenchman Charles Milesi.

It had looked as though Sette Câmara would continue in FIA Formula 2 in 2020 but he declined a fourth season in the series directly under Formula 1. He was then linked to a drive in the NTT IndyCar Series with Carlin Motorsport before Felipe Nasr took the drive. Nevertheless, the Brazilian is confident this is a good move for his career.

“I am confident this is the best direction for my career,” said Sette Câmara. “Super Formula are the quickest racing cars after Formula 1, and the teams here are working at the highest level.

“I want to thank B-Max with Motopark for this opportunity – I have worked with them before and I am sure we can achieve great things in this series too.”

Rumpfkeil Welcomes Back Sette Câmara to Motopark

Timo Rumpfkeil, the Team Principal at Motopark, has welcomed Sette Câmara back to the team having run with the Brazilian in the 2015 and 2016 FIA Formula 3 European Championship.

He also raced for the team in the 2017 Macau Grand Prix, and Rumpfkeil says it feels like the Brazilian is ‘coming home’ in 2020.

“I’m delighted to welcome Sergio back to our team,” said Rumpfkeil. “He needs no introduction: he’s one of the most exciting talents out there and it’s always a great pleasure to work with such a quality driver.

“There is a strong history between Team Motopark and Sergio – we gave him his first two seasons in Europe back in 2015 and 2016 in Formula 3 and again in Macau 2017, so it very much feels like he’s coming home.

“It will work out a clear advantage that we know him very well and vice versa, as this is going to allow us to start on a high level right from go.”

2020 will mark Motopark’s second season in Super Formula having joined up with B-Max Racing ahead of the 2019 campaign. They run with Harrison Newey and Lucas Auer last year, with both drivers securing a podium finish apiece, and after an off-season of development, Rumpfkeil is confident they can have a stronger campaign this time around.

“We will be able to build on the experience and findings from the 2019 season of Super Formula together, where we as a team had a lot to learn and showed a steep learning curve,” said Rumpfkeil.

“Development of the car during the winter went well and we are confident to be in a good position for the oncoming season.”