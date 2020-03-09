Suárez to become first Spanish driver to enter RallyX on Ice Supercar Lites class

Pablo Suárez will become the Spanish driver to enter the Supercar Lites class in RallyX on Ice, which this year will be a part of the Swedish SM-Veckan in Luleå on 28 March.

Suárez has never competed on ice with a rallycross machine before, but he has experience of ice racing from earlier when he entered Trophée Andros in Andorra 2010.

At the age of 16 he started to compete on national gravel rallysprints and since then has been mostly been focusing on rallying. In 2014 he was crowned the Group N Tarmac Rally Champion in the front-wheel-drive class in the Canary Islands and after that, he has finished as the runner-up in the Volant RACC Rally Challenge in 2018 and 2019, in the Group N category.

Now he will be joining the most successful Supercar Lites team Olsbergs MSE to battle on the annual season curtain-raiser.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

“This will be one of the biggest challenges of my career, with limited time to get used to the car and surface, my main target will be to find a good feeling and enjoy the event. I really feel comfortable driving on ice – it’s my favourite surface, despite not being very common in Spain!” Suárez said.

“The rallycross format is almost completely new to me, but I’m working hard to understand it all and having OMSE as my team will help me a lot. I have to thank [OMSE Team Principal] Andreas Eriksson for all of his assistance – it’s like a dream for me and I hope this will be the start of a strong alliance.“

“For now, we have an agreement for just this one event, but we are working hard to try to enter more races this year. I want to really get to grips with this discipline and hope to be able to contest a full rallycross season in the near future.”