Swedish champion Westman to do his first full-season in Euro RX

2019 Swedish Rallycross Champion in the 2400 class Linus Westman will make the switch over to FIA European Rallycross Championship for a full-season campaign with his own team LiWe RX.

Westman made his first international rallycross debut at World RX of Italy in 2014 when he was a wildcard driver, he was entered together with Per Eklund Motorsport in a Saab 9-3.

Since then, Westman has focused on his national series, becoming the champion last year in his Toyota Corolla 2400 car before deciding to make a return on international level by doing a wildcard appearance once again; this time at World RX of Riga with Hedströms Motorsport in a Volkswagen Polo in Euro RX.

Credit: LiWe RX

Now he is back in the Euro RX and his team has prepared a brand-new Ford Fiesta MK8 Supercar which he has high hopes for this season despite the coronavirus outbreak which has caused a lot of trouble in the world recently.

“These have been my big goals throughout my RX career and finally we can present this. Together with Br Öhman and my two main partners Fuchs lubricantes and Skoog’s fuel we have started. We have some left over and the work is constantly going on to bring together new partners to make this as good as possible.” Westman said.

“Since we are now in a tough time with coronavirus, we really do not know much about how the season will be. Time is running out and we hope they calm down, but the most important ones are health and stop the spread.”