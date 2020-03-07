Tatiana Calderón Unveils ROKiT Sponsorship for Super Formula, ELMS Campaigns

Tatiana Calderón’s historic maiden season in the Japanese-based Super Formula will see her supported by ROKiT, the same brand that supports the Williams Racing teamin Formula 1.

Calderón, who in 2020 will become the first full-time female racer in Super Formula history, will drive for the returning Drago Corse with ThreeBond team, and will be promoted by ROKiT Drinks brand Bandero Tequila.

The twenty-six-year-old will also compete in the European Le Mans Series in 2020 for Richard Mille Racing alongside fellow female racers Katherine Legge and Sophia Flörsch, and Calderón will be supported by ROKiT Cities as well as singer-songwriter Maisy Kay.

“I’m very grateful to the ROKiT Group and in particular to Jonathan Kendrick for this fantastic opportunity and for believing in me,” said Calderón. “To have partners like this is the best recognition I can have, as it allows me to focus on being the best I can be in racing.

“For a while I faced the prospect of having my career in single seaters stall, but the ROKiT Group has believed in my project and I can’t thank them enough for their faith. We will ROKiT together!”

Tatiana ‘a Very Exciting Talent’ – ROKiT’s Jonathan Kendrick

Jonathan Kendrick, the CEO of the ROKiT Group, says the company are proud to support Calderón as she develops as a racing driver, and he feels she is an exciting talent.

“Tatiana is a very exciting talent and we at ROKiT are proud to support her ambitions,” said Kendrick. “Alongside our existing portfolio of motorsports partnerships, which have been developed to help enable and empower women in motorsports, we wish her the best of good fortune. Her success will be our success.”

Award-winning singer-songwriter Kay says she is happy to be a part of Calderón’s journey in motorsport, and as a fan of racing, she hopes the Colombian racer can follow her dreams.

“Tatiana has real drive to achieve, she’s a proven ground-breaker and I’m so happy and proud to be part of her dynamic and thrilling journey in motorsport,” said Kay.

“I am a fan of racing and even more so a fan of supporting women who follow their dreams and have a strong passion in their field.”