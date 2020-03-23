RallyX Nordic

Thorén and TiKRX returns to RallyX Nordic with multi-class entry

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: RallyX Nordic

Daniel Thorén, owner of Thoréns i Kil which is one of the main sponsor of RallyX Nordic will return to the RallyX Nordic series with his newly-formed team TiKRX to enter in all three classes when this season gets started.

Thorén himself will race in the Supercar category with his Volkswagen Polo while the drivers for Supercar Lites and Crosskart classes will be announced later.

Thorén made his rallycross debut as a gift for himself for his fortieth birthday three years ago, he had been sponsoring Peter Hedström and Ramona Karlsson with his company Thoréns i Kil and later got in the seat of one of the Volkswagen Polo’s from Hedströms Motorsport.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

He proved he had talent to drive the Supercar machinery in his third outing at Grenland in Norway when he secured his first podium.

Last season he made selected RallyX Nordic and FIA European Rallycross Championship rounds, and at World RX of Great Britain at Silverstone he had a hard impact into a wall which caused him broken ribs and was forced to stay out of competition for a while. Now he is looking to do a full-season in the series as team manager and driver.

“This team has grown from conception to reality in less than a year, we are committed to running the VW Polo Supercar, a Supercar Lites entry and somebody in the CrossCar/Crosskart class, who we are looking forward to announcing separately.” Thorén said.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

“Personally speaking, I’ve gone from being a fan to a sponsor, and then I became a driver myself – just for fun mainly, but still obviously aiming for good results. During my time in this sport, I have got to know some really good and dedicated people, many of whom I am lucky to still work with now.

Johan Welander and Niklas Hagström in particular are absolute cornerstones of this whole TiKRX project – it’s no exaggeration to say that without them, there would be no team.”

“We have rebuilt both the Supercar and Supercar Lites car over the winter, leaving no stone unturned. Everything is set and ready to go, so as soon as we can cross borders again and come together after the current lockdown, testing will start. And then, it’ll be race time!”

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

