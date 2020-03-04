Nurburgring 24 Hours

Tom Blomqvist joins Phoenix Racing for 2020 Nurburgring 24 Hours

by Josh Disborough
Credit: Phoenix Racing

Tom Blomqvist will participate in the Nurburgring 24 Hours with Phoenix Racing driving the Audi R8 LMS GT3 with fellow drivers, Jules Gounon, Michele Beretta and Kim Luis Schramm.

For Tom, this won’t be his first visit to the ‘Ring as he has recorded four trips to the podium in the VLN and Nurburgring 24 Hour qualification races, with his best result in the historic race coming in 2017 when he just missed out on the podium with a fourth place finish.

Credit: Phoenix Racing

Phoenix Racing are a very successful outfit with the Audi brand. They have won three titles in DTM in 2011 (Driver’s) and 2013 (Teams and Driver’s) as well as triumphing in the 2019 Nurburgring 24 Hours. That victory marks their fifth at the event and will be strong contenders to make that a sixth.

Blomqvist commented: “I’m delighted to be joining Phoenix Racing for this year’s Nurburgring 24 Hours. It’ll be a new experience, driving the Audi R8 LMS GT3, but I can’t wait to get behind the wheel and get the work started with the team.

Working with such a successful and experienced team, and with co-drivers like Jules, Michele, and Kim Luis, puts us in a strong position to get a good result from the race. Also a big thank you to R-Motorsport for letting me return to one of my favourite races in the world.”

