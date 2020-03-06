Volland Racing continues with five car line-up this season

One of the most successful teams in the history of FIA European Super1600 Rallycross Championship will continue to field five Audi A1 Super1600 cars this season.

The German team has won the championship two-last seasons with the Audi since they introduced them to replace the Škoda Fabia cars during mid-season 2018. Lithuanian Rokas Baciuška and Russian Aydar Nuriev claimed the titles in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

The team finished last season in style with four of five drivers claiming the top four in the overall clasification.

Credit: Volland Racing

Artur Egorov, Timur Shigaboutdinov, Gergely Marton and Yuri Belevskiy will remain with the team, last year’s champion Nuriev gets replaced by fellow Russian Marat Knyazev, who drove for AG Team last season.

Most recently, the drivers have been to a winter camp in Finland with EKS and Audi Experience, perfecting their skills for the upcoming season.

“Our pre-season preparation has been very good. We spent some time in Finland doing some testing on ice. It’s good for the guys because they get to compare themselves against other drivers – rally drivers, circuit drivers, World RX drivers and they get to learn new skills,” Rolf Volland, Team Principal, said.

Credit: Volland Racing

“We put them through different programmes and tested different driving styles depending on the conditions. It’s a big part of their learning and development and it ensures that they are well prepared for the new season.“

“We will have some more testing before the season starts but I am happy where we are. One of the reasons for our success in recent years is the programme we put in place to have the guys ready for the new season. They are not under so much pressure when they test, we are not in race conditions, we do a lot of data logging so we can try out new things.“

“Of course, my ambition along with my drivers in 2020 is to win the title. But we all know one small mistake can be costly, so we will be super focussed. We expect some strong competition this year too.”

Credit: Volland Racing

“We have done a little bit of development work and we expect to be good at what I’ll call the high-speed circuits like Barcelona and Riga. Holjes in Sweden is somewhere where we need to improve, and of course we are really looking forward to going to Russia.” Volland added.