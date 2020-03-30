Zak O’Sullivan using eSports to stay race fit during COVID-19 pandemic

Staying race ready is one of the most important things for any racer. In between races or seasons, managing your mental and physical fitness is a vital aspect to perform at the highest level in your given category.

And even during this unprecedented coronavirus pandemic that the world is currently experiencing, the drivers have more time that usual on their hands. Motorsport in the UK has been postponed until at least June 30th, and Carlin new boy Zak O’Sullivan is making sure he keeps his skills in check.

The 15-year old, who was about to embark on his maiden voyage in British F4 has been using the iRacing platform with regular races being organised by his driving coaches at Kokoro Performance. He has professed that he was already well into the sim racing scene even before racing in single seaters, however.

“You only have to look at the names taking part in online racing to show you how popular it is – the likes of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are on their sims all time time! It’s a great way of staying sharp during this break we’re facing. The standard is really high, too – these are serious racers competing for real prizes.

Credit: Newsline PR

“Obviously I hope we can be back out on a real circuit soon but everyone’s safety has to come first. I’ve said all along that I’m not setting myself any targets in terms of results – I just need to be as consistent as I possibly can when we get racing. My test times before this lock-down were encouraging but the real test will be when the season gets underway for real.” said O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan was the youngest ever winner of the Ginetta Junior Championship rookie cup last year in 2019, and will be looking to impress in his debut year in single seaters with the prestigious Carlin team.

The Carlin British F4 rookie set an impressive time of 1:07.701 to go fourth fastest behind the second season drivers of Luke Browning, Roberto Faria and Alex Connor.

The 2020 British F4 Championship was due to begin this weekend (28 March) at Donington Park, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing all motorsport to be postponed until 30 June at least – the first race of the season will now take place at Snetterton on 25 July 2020.