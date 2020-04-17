Asklund to make RallyX Nordic debut in Supercar Lites

38-year-old Morten Asklund from Norway is the latest Supercar Lites driver to be confirmed to enter the 2020 RallyX Nordic which will start in Höljes in a couple of weeks.

Asklund made his Supercar Lites debut already last season when he entered at his home round of FIA World Rallycross Championship in Hell in the RX2 International Series.

He contested both the Hell and Höljes round last season and now he is looking to do a full-season campaign in the ever growing Supercar Lites grid in the RallyX Nordic series.

Höljes is a familiar track for him from last season and he is now set to return to the track to gain more experience and he is looking forward to get back to racing after a long winter break.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

“I can’t wait to join the RallyX Nordic field it’s a series I’ve followed for some time, and I have no doubt that it’s going to be a really tough challenge – a lot of fast drivers have already confirmed their entry – but that’s exactly the kind of environment and competition I need to be able to learn and improve.” Asklund said.

“Höljes is obviously a legendary track in the rallycross world, and with it being a double-header event, there will be plenty of opportunity to get more mileage under my belt. Hopefully we can get faster and faster over the course of the weekend, and then let’s see where we end up…”